Delgaco falls short of Asiad medal bid in rowing

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 4:54pm
HANGZHOU, China – Rower Joanie Delgaco missed in her medal bid in the 19th Asian Games, winding up fifth in women’s single sculls event of the rowing competitions at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre here Monday.

Delgaco, the only Southeast Asian in the final round, timed eight minutes and 5.93 seconds to place fifth behind Anna Prakaten of Uzbekistan, Liu Ruiqi of China, Shiho Yonekawa of Japan, and Huang Yi Ting of Chinese Taipei.

Prakaten, who won the silver medal for Russia in the Tokyo Olympics, topped the 2,000-meter race in 7:39.05, edging Liu, who clocked 7:49.98.

Yonekawa took the bronze in 7:51.88.

“Asian rowing final is a world-class field. To achieve a fifth-place finish is truly commendable,” said Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio, referring to the 25-year-old Bicolano’s effort.

Gregorio, meanwhile, said they will step their preparations for the Asian Championship qualifying in Korea in April in an attempt to nail berths in the Paris Olympics, also next year.

“We will continue to focus. The Paris 2024 single sculls will have five Asian qualifiers,” he said, adding that Cris Nievarez also has a good chance of returning to the Olympics following his eighth place finish in the men’s single sculls event.

Nievarez clocked 7:19.45 to finish second behind Mahamed Riyadh Jasim Al-Khafaji of Iraq (7:16.72) in the Final B.

“According to our coach, Shukrat Ganiev, both Joanie and Cris will have a good chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 if we prepare and train well.”

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

ROWING
