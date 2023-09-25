Mateusz Gamrot wins UFC bout amid Rafael Fiziev injury

MANILA, Philippines – Mateusz Gamrot chalked up a huge technical knockout win over fellow UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev when the latter suffered a leg injury during the second round of their main event bout in UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas last Sunday.

Fiziev led on the judges’ scorecards in the first of what was a five-round fight when he threw a wayward kick where he twisted his leg. It didn’t help that Gamrot blocked the kick and Fiziev fell in a heap while in obvious pain.

Gamrot waded in to throw punches, after which referee Herb Dean quickly waded in to put an end to the fight.

"Bad situation, bad accident," Gamrot said in his post-fight interview. "I wish a quick recovery to Rafa because I like this guy. We have a good relationship. But a win is a win.”

Fiziev and Gamrot put on a brilliant first round as Fiziev's combinations landed from body to head while Gamrot was relentless with his takedowns.

Tragedy then struck at the 2:03 mark of the second round, when Fiziev suffered what appeared to be a knee injury that prematurely ended what had the makings of a great fight.

"Of course, this was not the finish I would like. To be honest, when I prepared for this fight, I prepared so my defense would be stronger than his kick. It was a bad accident; I wish a quick recovery to Rafael. A win is a win, so I'm looking forward to the next one. My dream is Islam Makhachev, but I'd like to challenge myself with the best man on the ground, Charles Oliveira,” said Gamrot, who improved his record to 23-2 added of the unexpected ending to the fight

It is theorized that Fiziev could be out for a full year as he makes his way back from injury. His two losses are on the heels of a six-fight win streak that put his overall record to 12-3.