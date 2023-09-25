^

BGC-Taguig defeats Iloilo for AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup Title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 9:32am
An ecstatic BGC-Taguig team poured on to the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex pitch in jubilation, erasing their two previous finals losses to Cebu, including a 2-1 setback from last season.
Kampeon Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The third time is definitely the charm.

After finishing as bridesmaid in two successive editions of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup, Bonifacio Global City-Taguig can finally call itself a champion following a 4-2 win over Iloilo at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu last Sunday.
 
BGC-Taguig actually started on the back foot when Iloilo’s James Tuazon opened the scoring in the eighth minute.  

The Metro Manila-based squad’s prized recruit, Tyler John, quickly doused Iloilo’s reverie with cold water with a strike of his own a minute later, 1-1.

With the momentum having shifted, Jesus Pacheco, the hero of the semifinals win over Cebu, added a second goal for BGC-Taguig. John added a brace in extra time of the first period to make it 3-1.

Iloilo’s Kenneth Lecoto scored in the 34th minute to make a game of it.

As the score ended, 3-2, the comeback period saw both teams nearly score a goal. With teams now down to three-versus-three, Iloilo’s goalkeeper made an errant pass that BGC-Taguig’s MJ Libre picked off and struck for championship point.

An ecstatic BGC-Taguig team poured on to the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex pitch in jubilation, erasing their two previous finals losses to Cebu, including a 2-1 setback from last season.

“I thought we played very well," enthused Tyler John who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “We knew this was going to be a battle so we stuck to the game plan.”

“We started out very strong and had them on their heels but they scored and the momentum shifted. We talked about how this game would be in waves. We had to ride out the wave and face the pressure. And we ended up getting the dub.”

He also glowed about teammate MJ Libre’s endgame heroics: “He ended up winning that tackle when they were about to go on the counter and he ended up scoring the winning goal.”

Libre, who has given a very good account of himself with BGC-Taguig as well as Team Philippines in the Asia 7s Football Championships, was happy for the redemption. “Ngayon lang kami nakapagsama-sama. Nag-adjust kami after the first game. Pero maayos naman at organized yung team.”

Regarding Iloilo, Libre had this to say, “Nahirapan kami kasi super organized and disciplined nila. Lahat sila sumasabay sa game namin at buti na lang nakabawi kami nung comeback period.”

