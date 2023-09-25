Quiban rallies with 68, finishes 17th in Taiwan
MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban put up a blistering backside run of four birdies as he shot a 68 and salvaged a 17th place finish in the Yeangder TPC won by Thai Poom Saksansin in Taiwan Sunday.
Quiban came out of a one-birdie, one-bogey frontside card with birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 16 then capped his final round charge with another birdie on the closing par-4 hole for a 32 and a 72-hole total of 275.
He wound up 11 strokes behind Saksansin, who sustained his clutch third round 64 with a 66 as he pooled a 24-under 264 and beat halfway leader Travis Smyth by three after the Aussie ace closed out with a 67 for a 267.
Lloyd Go, meanwhile, struggled with a 73 and wound up tied at 47th with 282 in the Asian Tour event.
Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan skied to a 77 after a sterling 65 as he tumbled to joint 34th with 281 in the Panasonic Open won by Tomoharu Otsuki at the Ono Toyo Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture yesterday.
Otsuki fired a 66 for a 268 as he nipped Ren Yonezawa and Korean Song Yong-han, who matched 271s after 67 and 71, respectively.
