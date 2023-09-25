^

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 9:17am
Quiban rallies with 68, finishes 17th in Taiwan
Justin Quiban of the Philippines walks to the first green during the First Round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 22, 2021 in Blaine, Minnesota.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban put up a blistering backside run of four birdies as he shot a 68 and salvaged a 17th place finish in the Yeangder TPC won by Thai Poom Saksansin in Taiwan Sunday.

Quiban came out of a one-birdie, one-bogey frontside card with birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 16 then capped his final round charge with another birdie on the closing par-4 hole for a 32 and a 72-hole total of 275.

He wound up 11 strokes behind Saksansin, who sustained his clutch third round 64 with a 66 as he pooled a 24-under 264 and beat halfway leader Travis Smyth by three after the Aussie ace closed out with a 67 for a 267.

Lloyd Go, meanwhile, struggled with a 73 and wound up tied at 47th with 282 in the Asian Tour event.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan skied to a 77 after a sterling 65 as he tumbled to joint 34th with 281 in the Panasonic Open won by Tomoharu Otsuki at the Ono Toyo Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture yesterday.

Otsuki fired a 66 for a 268 as he nipped Ren Yonezawa and Korean Song Yong-han, who matched 271s after 67 and 71, respectively.

