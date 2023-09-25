^

MPL PH Season 12: ECHO stretches streak; ONIC PH jumps to 2nd

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 9:13am
MPL PH Season 12: ECHO stretches streak; ONIC PH jumps to 2nd

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champions ECHO extended their winning streak to seven as they swept the first round of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City. 

At the half point of the season, ECHO sits at No. 1 in the ranking with 18 points after seven wins and no losses. 

While the Orcas kept a strong hold on the top spot, ONIC Philippines surged to second place after a four-game win streak, moving them from sixth to second place with 13 points after four wins and three losses. 

Blacklist International managed to retain their third place position after surviving 2-1 against both TNC Pro Team and AP Bren, the latter slipping to fourth place after losing all their matches over the weekend. 

RSG Philippines secured much-needed wins against Smart Omega and TNC Pro Team to retain their fifth place position with 11 points at 4 wins and three losses, while Smart Omega slipped to sixth place even though they managed a win against top contender AP Bren. 

Still trailing the pack are Minana EVOS and TNC Pro Team, which both sit at one win and six losses. 

The regular season of MPL PH Season 12 continues on Friday, September 29, with Blacklist International versus ECHO at 1:30 p.m. followed by ONIC Philippines versus RSG Philippines at 4 p.m. and TNC Pro Team against AP Bren at 6:30 p.m.

