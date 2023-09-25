^

Sports

Bombers, Pirates pull off reversals

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Bombers, Pirates pull off reversals
Coaches and captains of NCAA teams pose during Thursday's press conference.
Pihlstar.com / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal U coach Louie Gonzales promised better days.

In a memorable Sunday, Gonzales’ Bombers showed prospects of what they can deliver in NCAA Season 99 as they tripped the three-peat champs Letran Knights at the MOA Arena.

Completing the day of upsets was Lyceum of the Philippines U, which pulled the rug from under a Will Gozum-less College of St. Benilde, 85-81.

It was a sort of vindication for JRU after a luckless campaign last season when it reeled from a harrowing John Amores incident.

Interestingly, Amores was there to celebrate with his former teammates in their moment of jubilation.

“He is still a family to us,” said an emotional Gonzales referring to Amores. “Although ayaw naman natin mangyari yun, hindi pa din nagbago pagtingin namin sa kanya, he is still part of this team and he is still a JRU Bomber na welcome sa atin.”

Marwin Dionisio took charge in regulation while Agem Miranda imposed his will in OT as the two finished with 17 points each.

Shawn Argente, a rookie out of Letran High, likewise came through, firing all his four booming triples in the fourth quarter.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone ready for war with Plan B

Cone ready for war with Plan B

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is going with Plan B for its Asian Games campaign.
Sports
fbtw
Cavite State U, UCV, Tanauan Institute claim 3x3 plums

Cavite State U, UCV, Tanauan Institute claim 3x3 plums

1 day ago
Cavite State University came from behind to nip Bicol University 21-16 to capture the men’s Army 3x3 basketball championship...
Sports
fbtw
Chase for honors begins

Chase for honors begins

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
After the mind-blowing visual spectacle of Saturday’s opening ceremony, members of Team Philippines, both thrilled and...
Sports
fbtw
It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The petition of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) regarding the inclusion of the four original Gilas Pilipinas team members...
Sports
fbtw

Asiad notes

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Yes, the Chinese weather cooperated, paving the way for a smoother-than-expected staging of the formal opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pirates rally, raid Blazers

Pirates rally, raid Blazers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates completed a 13-point comeback to stun last season’s finalists College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 85-81,...
Sports
fbtw
Turnovers unseat Knights vs Bombers

Turnovers unseat Knights vs Bombers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Letran's 29 turnovers proved to be the deciding factor in their 85-79 overtime loss to the JRU Heavy Bombers in their opening...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers shock Knights with OT win in NCAA 99 opener

Bombers shock Knights with OT win in NCAA 99 opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The JRU Heavy Bombers upset the defending NCAA champions Letran Knights in overtime, 85-79, at the start of the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Canega outpoints Carcedo to claim PBF 140-lb belt in Blow-By-Blow

Canega outpoints Carcedo to claim PBF 140-lb belt in Blow-By-Blow

7 hours ago
In an action-packed duel, Ali Canega of the Elorde Fight Team carved out a hard-earned 10-round majority decision win over...
Sports
fbtw
Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze

Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Filipino taekwondoin Patrick Perez took home the bronze medal in men's poomsae, putting the Philippines in the medal board...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with