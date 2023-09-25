Bombers, Pirates pull off reversals

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal U coach Louie Gonzales promised better days.

In a memorable Sunday, Gonzales’ Bombers showed prospects of what they can deliver in NCAA Season 99 as they tripped the three-peat champs Letran Knights at the MOA Arena.

Completing the day of upsets was Lyceum of the Philippines U, which pulled the rug from under a Will Gozum-less College of St. Benilde, 85-81.

It was a sort of vindication for JRU after a luckless campaign last season when it reeled from a harrowing John Amores incident.

Interestingly, Amores was there to celebrate with his former teammates in their moment of jubilation.

“He is still a family to us,” said an emotional Gonzales referring to Amores. “Although ayaw naman natin mangyari yun, hindi pa din nagbago pagtingin namin sa kanya, he is still part of this team and he is still a JRU Bomber na welcome sa atin.”

Marwin Dionisio took charge in regulation while Agem Miranda imposed his will in OT as the two finished with 17 points each.

Shawn Argente, a rookie out of Letran High, likewise came through, firing all his four booming triples in the fourth quarter.