Marcial outpoints foe, advances in Asiad boxing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 10:04pm
Bronze medallist Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middle (69-75kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is off to the next round of the men’s light heavyweight division of the 2022 Asian Games after defeating Mongolia’s Dalai Ganzorig via unanimous decision.

All five judges scored 30-26 in favor of Marcial.

A point was taken from Ganzorig in the second round.

Marcial was the second Filipino to win in the Asiad’s boxing competition on Sunday.

Mark Fajardo knocked Bhutan’s Dorji Wangdi out earlier in the day.

However, Filipina boxers Aira Villegas and Filipina Olympian Irish Magno lost against their foes.

Magno fell to Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova via unanimous decision.

Villegas also came up short against Mongolia’s Yesugen Oyuntsetseg.

The Philippines ended the first day of the 19th Asiad with one bronze medal, courtesy of Filipino taekwondoin Patrick Perez.

