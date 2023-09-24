^

Bombers shock Knights with OT win in NCAA 99 opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 6:33pm
Bombers shock Knights with OT win in NCAA 99 opener
Agem Miranda led the JRU Heavy Bombers with 18 points.
MANILA, Philippines -- The JRU Heavy Bombers upset the defending NCAA champions Letran Knights in overtime, 85-79, at the start of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Agem Miranda took matters into his own hands in the overtime period, scoring seven of JRU’s 12 points.

JRU started the extension period with a bang, following a 3-pointer by Marwin Dionisio, to take a 76-73 lead.

Letran took a one-point lead, 77-76, after a pair of free throws by Kurt Reyson.

But Miranda took over in the game, scoring four straight points to cut the lead by three.

After a putback by Paolo Javillonar, Joshua Guiab sank a clutch deuce with less than a minute remaining as the Bombers went ahead 82-79.

Kylie Tolentino missed a 3-pointer for Letran on the other end, and Miranda sank clutch free throws to seal the deal.

"We set the tone in our first game. We witnessed the depth of our bench right now, because that is one thing that we really worked on during the offseason that we wanted to be unpredictable in terms of player usage. Whoever we put on the floor can score anytime," JRU head coach Louie Gonzales said. 

"We were struggling because we were trailing almost the whole game. But, these are my players right now. Their chemistry is evident as well as their trust in each other. Their maturity is there as well," he added. 

The Heavy Bombers trailed by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter. 

But they were able to get ahead late in regulation following a 3-pointer by rookie Shawn Argente and a long two by Marwin Dionisio.

Deo Cuajao nailed a trey for Letran to force the extension.

Miranda and Dionisio had 17 points apiece for JRU.

Reyson, who was benched in the closing moments of the game, led Letran with 18 points, four assists and six rebounds, but committed seven turnovers.

