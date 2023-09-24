^

Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 4:45pm
Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze
Patrick Perez secures the first medal of the Philippines in the Asian Games
PSC

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino taekwondoin Patrick Perez took home the bronze medal in men's poomsae, putting the Philippines in the medal board of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Perez fell to Taipei's Yun Zhong Ma in the semifinals of the tournament.

Ma had an average of 7.45 in the semifinal bout compared to Perez's 6.91.

So far, he is the only Filipino to secure a medal for the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Filipino Wushu ace Agatha Wong missed the podium after finishing fourth.

Wong ended up seventh in women's Taijiquan on Sunday morning after garnering a score of 9.720.

In the afternoon, she finished third in women's Taijijian with a score of 9.736.

This was equivalent to 19.456.

China's Xin Tong took home the gold medal in the event, scoring 19.696 total.

Basma Lachkar, meanwhile, took silver for Brunei Darussalam with 19.502 and Sujin Chen is the bronze medalist with a score of 19.476.

Wong took home the bronze medal back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Filipino judokas Leah Lopez and Shugen Nakano were eliminated in their respective rounds of 16.

Lopez lost to Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova, who scored a waza-ari.

Nakano, meanwhile, was defeated by Japan's Ryoma Tanaka, who used a hip throw to secure the ippon.

Filipina taekwondoin Jocel Lyn Ninobla also bowed out in the round of 16 earlier in the day.

Filipino boxer Mark Fajardo knocked out his opponent, Bhutan's Dorji Wangdi. 

He only needed 39 seconds in his Asian Games debut to knock out Wangdi.

