Castil confident of bounce-back in ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- Reeling from a bungled pro debut, young Velinda Castil insists she’s ready for big-time golf, warranting a strong rebound in the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship beginning Tuesday, September 26, at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

“Babawi ako sa Mimosa,” vowed the 15-year-old student at Manolo Fortich National High in Bukidnon.

Inspired by a joint runner-up effort at Del Monte Championship which she led in the second round while playing under amateur status, Castil promptly turned pro in the next Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stop at South Pacific but missed the cut with an 87 score.

“I was so pressured since that was my first time to play as a pro,” said Castil.

Now virtually free of the burden to deliver, Castil hopes to dish out the game expected of her in the P1-million event put up by ICTSI, not necessarily targeting the championship but turning in a modest finish.

“I don’t have any expectations this week,” she said. “I do dream of becoming an LPGT champion but I don’t know when but I know that time will come.”

Castil was actually set to compete in the national finals of the ICTSI Junior PGT Series at The Country Club next month, having qualified following a second place finish in the JPGT VisMin Classic earlier this month.

But by deciding to turn pro, she gave up the chance not only to measure up with her fellow junior golfers but also to possibly make the national team.

“Yes, it’s too early for me (to turn pro) but I want to challenge myself with pro golfers,” said Castil, who packs power off the tee and boasts of a sound short game.

Looking forward to facing the likes of two-leg winners Daniella Uy and Harmie Constantino and South Pacific Classic champion Florence Bisera again, Castil underscored the need to polish her putting stroke, which could hold the key at Mimosa Plus.

Also tipped to figure in the title race in the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf are Mikha Fortuna, Korean Seoyun Kim, Sarab Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Pamela Mariano, Gretchen Villacencio, Marvin Monsalve, Apple Fudolin and Minyeong Kim, also from Korea.

Spicing up the cast are amateurs Crista Miñoza. Anna Kei Fernandez, siblings Laurea and Lia Duque, Anya Cedo and Koreans Jiwon Lee and Eunhua Nam.