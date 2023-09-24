Gilas heads to China for Asiad mission

Gilas Pilipinas flies off to China on Sunday morning

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas has flown off to China a couple of days before it kicks off its Asian Games basketball conquest.

The team flew to Shanghai, China on Sunday morning, two days before it takes on Bahrain in men's basketball play.

Last-minute replacement players Arvin Tolentino, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross and Kevin Alas traveled with the team, photos shared by the Philippine Sports Commission showed.

This seemingly and fully confirmed the status of players Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, Terrence Romeo and Jason Perkins for the sports meet.

Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame complete the 12-man Gilas team.

The team was hastily set, just a few weeks before the tournament.

The Nationals only had one tune-up game before they headed to China.

Gilas finished fifth in the 2018 Asian Games.