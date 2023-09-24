^

Sports

Gilas boys bow to Aussies, face China for bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 9:34am
Gilas boys bow to Aussies, face China for bronze
Gilas boys' team bows to Australia
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The fairy tale run of the Gilas Pilipinas boys’ team in the FIBA Asia U16 Cup came to a halt as they ran into a wall that is Australia, 92-36, early Sunday morning in Doha, Qatar.

Australia was just too much right from the get-go, ending the first quarter with a 15-point lead, 22-7.

The swarming Australian defense broke the spirit of the Philippines in the second quarter, allowing the Filipino boys’ team to score just three points as the Aussies took a 45-10 lead.

The lead ballooned to 60 late in the game, 88-28, following a layup by Sa Pilimai with 3:23 remaining in the game.

No Filipino player finished in double digits.

Gilas’ top scorer in the tournament, Kiefer Alas, was held to just two points off of 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

Irus Chua and Cletz Amos led Gilas with six points each.

Four Australians scored in double digits, with Dash Daniels scoring 12 points.

Nash Walker and Pilimai had 11 apiece, while Henry Sewell had 10 points.

Australia hauled down 73 boards compared to just 31 for the Philippines.

The field goal shooting for the Philippines was abysmal, shooting just 19.7% from the field, making 14 of their 71 attempts.

Australia, meanwhile, shot 46.3% from the field, as they sank 38 of their 82 shots.

The Philippines, which clinched their ticket to the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkiye next year, will be facing China in the bronze medal match.

Australia, meanwhile, will battle it out against New Zealand in the finals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Asiad notes

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Yes, the Chinese weather cooperated, paving the way for a smoother-than-expected staging of the formal opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
86th UAAP season fires off Saturday

86th UAAP season fires off Saturday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
New-look Ateneo’s title defense and Pido Jarencio’s awaited return to the Santo Tomas bench highlight the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
China's Xi declares biggest-ever Asian Games open

China's Xi declares biggest-ever Asian Games open

14 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the 19th Asian Games open at a colourful ceremony in Hangzhou on Saturday, launching...
Sports
fbtw
Knights begin four-peat quest versus Bombers

Knights begin four-peat quest versus Bombers

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Four teams – one seeking to continue its dynastic reign, another tired of being a two-time bridesmaid, a third out to...
Sports
fbtw
Dumandan seeks redemption at ICTSI Mimosa

Dumandan seeks redemption at ICTSI Mimosa

11 hours ago
Marvin Dumandan expects to get better, tougher coming off a hard loss at home as he steps up his drive for a Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Coach Roger Potot nakat-on sa bangiitang trainer

By Emmanuel B. Villaruel | 11 hours ago
Ang Sugbuanong strength and conditioning coach nga si Roger Justine Potot malipayong nagsud-ong sa iyang panahon uban ni Erwin Valencia, usa ka tinamod nga otoridad sa ilang linya sa trabaho nga nagkupot sa dungog...
Sports
fbtw
KO duels determine V-L finals cast

KO duels determine V-L finals cast

11 hours ago
Far Eastern U clashes with Perpetual Help while Ateneo slugs it out with La Salle in a pair of sudden deaths for the other...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams roll, rap Lady Generals

Lady Tams roll, rap Lady Generals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Far Eastern U stayed undefeated while NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde carved out a feisty debut win in the second week...
Sports
fbtw
Pineda resumes chase of JPGT national finals

Pineda resumes chase of JPGT national finals

11 hours ago
Santino Pineda hopes to keep the momentum of his big romp at Splendido Taal in pursuit of a coveted spot in the national finals...
Sports
fbtw
Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, aims for more glory as he spearheads...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with