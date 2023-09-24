^

Sports

Cavite State U, UCV, Tanauan Institute claim 3x3 plums

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Cavite State U, UCV, Tanauan Institute claim 3x3 plums
Hans Christians Alarcon

INDANG, Cavite, Philippines — Cavite State University came from behind to nip Bicol University 21-16 to capture the men’s Army 3x3 basketball championship on the last day of the Reserve Officer Training Corps Games Luzon eliminations at the Cavite State University Gymnasium here yesterday.

Down 5-12, the Cavite State U basketeers banked on a fiery 9-0 rally through the inside game of burly Hans Christian Alarcon and Matt Borja’s sniping to surge past their rivals and bag the gold in the competition organized by the Department of National Defense and Commission on Higher Education.

University of Cagayan Valley clobbered Northwestern University 21-11 for the men’s Navy 3x3 title while Tanauan Institute Inc. topped Philippine State College of Aeronautics, 21-10, for the men’s Air Force 3x3 plum in the meet also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

All three schools will advance to the ROTC Games national finals scheduled late next month in Manila with the backing of the Office of Sen. Francis Tolentino, the Indang City government led by Perfecto Fidel and the Tagaytay City government led by Mayor and Philippine Olympic Committee government Bambol Tolentino.

“Ang sabi ko sa mga bata na huwag mawalan ng pag-asa and to take it one point at a time. They kept their poise and that is why we were able to finish strong,” said CSU coach Jhunric Fucieran of the comeback win.

It was the second gold for the hometown team after EJ Orsolino bagged the gold in the men’s featherweight division of arnis.

“Naubusan kami ng hangin but my boys displayed a big fighting heart,” said Universidad ng Bikol coach Lyndon Bailon, adding that his boys barely had a week’s training before the meet.

Both teams entered the championship match in contrasting fashion, with CSU nipping Abra State Institute of Technology, 21-16, while Bicol University routed Southern Luzon State University, 18-10, in the semifinals early in the morning.

The charges of coach Bailon appeared to be in better shape after the semis as they surged to a 12-5 spread behind the drives of slippery forward Austin Torres that had the home squad reeling.

vuukle comment

CAVITE STATE UNIVERSITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The petition of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) regarding the inclusion of the four original Gilas Pilipinas team members...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys storm back vs Japan, secure FIBA U-17 World Cup slot

Gilas boys storm back vs Japan, secure FIBA U-17 World Cup slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys team is off to the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Turkiye next year after completing a come-from-behind win...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Coming from a major injury, Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang needed just 23 seconds to dismantle Adrian Matheis...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite being one of the last-minute inclusions in the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, Arvin Tolentino said he had a seamless...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KO duels determine V-L finals cast

KO duels determine V-L finals cast

52 minutes ago
Far Eastern U clashes with Perpetual Help while Ateneo slugs it out with La Salle in a pair of sudden deaths for the other...
Sports
fbtw
Knights begin four-peat quest versus Bombers

Knights begin four-peat quest versus Bombers

By Joey Villar | 52 minutes ago
Four teams – one seeking to continue its dynastic reign, another tired of being a two-time bridesmaid, a third out to...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams roll, rap Lady Generals

Lady Tams roll, rap Lady Generals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 52 minutes ago
Far Eastern U stayed undefeated while NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde carved out a feisty debut win in the second week...
Sports
fbtw
Pineda resumes chase of JPGT national finals

Pineda resumes chase of JPGT national finals

52 minutes ago
Santino Pineda hopes to keep the momentum of his big romp at Splendido Taal in pursuit of a coveted spot in the national finals...
Sports
fbtw
Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

Aranas leads Philippines bid in Hanoi Open

By Joey Villar | 52 minutes ago
James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, aims for more glory as he spearheads...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with