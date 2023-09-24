^

Lady Tams roll, rap Lady Generals

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2023 | 12:00am
The Lady Tamaraws rolled past the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12, while the Lady Blazers bucked a slow start to fend off the Letran Lady Knights, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.
MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern U stayed undefeated while NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde carved out a feisty debut win in the second week of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws rolled past the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12, while the Lady Blazers bucked a slow start to fend off the Letran Lady Knights, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.

FEU, which also drubbed San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18, moved to 2-0 in Pool D while the Lady Blazers barged into the winning circle in Pool C.

Gerzel Petallo fired 11 points to headline FEU’s win in only 66 minutes, the fastest victory so far entering its last preliminary match againt Ateneo next Saturday.

“We’re happy with this 2-0 record. Magandang simula ito dito sa Shakey’s. Maganda yung naipapakita ng buong team lalo na ‘yung second stringers. Naibibigay nila yung ine-ensayo nila,” said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia.

On the other hand, Gayle Pascual scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as the Lady Blazers needed everything they could handle to resist the souped-up Lady Knights under new mentor Oliver Almadro, the former tactician at Ateneo.

Pascual drew support from Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit with 13 points each while Zamantha Nolasco had 11 points with four blocks to help CSB begin its redemption drive on a high note after a quarterfinal exit in the National Invitationals last month.

“Pangit ‘yung laro namin. Either pagod kami, underestimated ‘yung kalaban or masyado kaming eager. So, pangit ‘yung laro namin. Let’s see sa second and third game,” said coach Jerry Yee.

Up next for CSB is Pool C leader Santo Tomas (2-0) in the third week of the 16-team SSL backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions and Genius Sports.

Letran dropped to 0-2 in Pool C while EAC tripped in its first action in Pool D of the SSL Season 2 held in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

