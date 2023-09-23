^

Sports

Filipino judokas face uphill battle in Asiad

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 7:58pm
Filipino judokas face uphill battle in Asiad
Kiyome Watanabe in action in this file photo
STAR / Jun Mendoza

HANGZHOU – Kiyomi Watanabe and the Filipino judokas will be hard-pressed to deliver a first-ever gold medal in the 19th Asian Games here but they remained hopeful of their chances while vowing to dish out their very best.

“Winning the gold medal will not be easy. But if we’re talking about medals of any color, I think our athletes have a chance,” said Philippine Judo Federation secretary-general Dave Carter, stressing that other countries have improved significantly, making it a lot tougher for the team to score an Asiad breakthrough.

Leah Jane Lopez kicks off the country’s campaign as she collides with Abiba Abuzhaknyova of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 of the women’s 48-kilogram Sunday at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium here.

Also set to see action is Shugen Nakano, who battles Saoud Alamiri of Kuwait in the Round of 32 of the men’s 66-kilogram.

The 26-year-old Nakano clinched the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in 2022 but settled for silver in the 32nd biennial meet in Cambodia last May.

He will be competing against a 21-year-old Kuwaiti who finished fifth in the 2023 Arab Judo Championships and seventh in the 2021 Asia-Oceania Judo Championships.

Completing the national judo squad are Kessie Nakano (men’s 73-kg), John Viron Ferrer (men’s 81-kg), Carl Dave Aseneta (men’s 100-kg), Rena Furukawa (women’s 57-kg), Ryoko Salinas (women’s 70-kg), Dylwynn Gimena (women’s 78-kg), and Watanabe (women’s 63-kg).

Their coaches are Franco Teves, Gilbert Ramirez and Olympian Kodo Nakano.

Watanabe, 27, is the country’s brightest hope to win a medal in the four-day tournament that drew 203 competitors from 28 countries.

She is a former Southeast Asian Games champion but missed the Hanoi edition in 2022 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

In the last Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, she had a dominant run to the final, but lost to Japanese powerhouse Nabi Nabekura in the gold medal match.

“Realistically speaking, it won’t be easy,” said Carter. 

“After her first match on Monday, she will be facing the top player in Asia. It’s gonna be tough.”

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

JUDO

KIYOMI WATANABE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Cone high on CJ Perez's Asian Games inclusion for Gilas

Cone high on CJ Perez's Asian Games inclusion for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Despite being a last-minute inclusion for the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, CJ Perez has a “natural feel”...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Coming from a major injury, Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang needed just 23 seconds to dismantle Adrian Matheis...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite being one of the last-minute inclusions in the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, Arvin Tolentino said he had a seamless...
Sports
fbtw
AI sportscasters to debut in NCAA Season 99

AI sportscasters to debut in NCAA Season 99

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
For the upcoming NCAA Season 99, the league will have the country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence-generated ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

It's official: Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa out for Gilas in Asiad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The petition of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) regarding the inclusion of the four original Gilas Pilipinas team members...
Sports
fbtw
NXLED Chameleons sign Japanese coach for PVL bid

NXLED Chameleons sign Japanese coach for PVL bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The NXLED Chameleons have tapped Japanese volleyball coach Takayuki Minowa as its chief mentor for the upcoming PVL seas...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina 5 shots off in El Dorado

Ardina 5 shots off in El Dorado

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina holed out with a birdie on No. 9, saving a 72 card that was nothing but a rollercoaster that left her five strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Dumandan aims to bounce back in ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

Dumandan aims to bounce back in ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

7 hours ago
Marvin Dumandan expects to get better, tougher coming off a hard loss at home as he steps up his drive for a Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with