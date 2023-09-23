Petecio faces top seed as Filipino boxers launch Asiad medal drive

The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) reacts after winning against Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda at the end of their women's feather (54-57kg) quarterfinal boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

HANGZHOU – Nesthy Petecio and the rest of the Philippine boxing team brace for a stern test as action goes full blast in the 19th Asian Games Sunday at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium here.

The 32-year-old Petecio drew top seed Lin Yu Ting of Chinese-Taipei right in her opening bout in the women’s 57 kg class.

Though the Filipina edged Ting, 3-2, the last time they face in a Round-of-16 clash in the Tokyo Olympics, coach Ronald Chavez said the Asiad is an entirely different arena.

“No. 1 agad natapat. Tinalo ni Nesthy yan kaya hindi nag-medal sa Olympics. Pero hindi pa rin dapat magkumpiyansa,” said Chavez.

Petecio went on to win the silver in the featherweight division in the last Olympics.

Boxing competitions carry an added load in this year’s Asiad as it also serves as a qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Four Filipino boxers also plunge into action on opening day, including Tokyo bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial.

The 27-year-old Marcial, also a pro boxer, mixes it up with Mongolia’s Ganzorig Badmaarag of Mongolia in his first foray in the 80 kg division.

Irish Magno, also an Olympian, faces Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in the women’s 54 kg, while Ira Villegas tangles with Mongolia's 21-year-old bet Yesugen Oyuntsetseg in the women’s 50 kg.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam launches his bid in the 57 kg class against Abu Jaja of Jordan, Aaron Jude Bado in the men’s 51 kg versus Thitisan Panmod of Thailand, and John Marvin against Nepal Ra of Nepal in the heaviest class at 92 kg.

Only Marjon Pianar drew a bye in his opening bout in the men’s 71 kg to advance to the next round.The Philippines failed to nail a boxing gold in the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia with Rogen Ladon bagging a silver medal and Paalam and Marcial both settling for bronze.