^

Sports

Petecio faces top seed as Filipino boxers launch Asiad medal drive

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 7:43pm
Petecio faces top seed as Filipino boxers launch Asiad medal drive
The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) reacts after winning against Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda at the end of their women's feather (54-57kg) quarterfinal boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Frank Franklin II / Pool / AF

HANGZHOU – Nesthy Petecio and the rest of the Philippine boxing team brace for a stern test as action goes full blast in the 19th Asian Games Sunday at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium here.

The 32-year-old Petecio drew top seed Lin Yu Ting of Chinese-Taipei right in her opening bout in the women’s 57 kg class.

Though the Filipina edged Ting, 3-2, the last time they face in a Round-of-16 clash in the Tokyo Olympics, coach Ronald Chavez said the Asiad is an entirely different arena.

“No. 1 agad natapat. Tinalo ni Nesthy yan kaya hindi nag-medal sa Olympics. Pero hindi pa rin dapat magkumpiyansa,” said Chavez.

Petecio went on to win the silver in the featherweight division in the last Olympics.

Boxing competitions carry an added load in this year’s Asiad as it also serves as a qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Four Filipino boxers also plunge into action on opening day, including Tokyo bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial.

The 27-year-old Marcial, also a pro boxer, mixes it up with Mongolia’s Ganzorig Badmaarag of Mongolia in his first foray in the 80 kg division.

Irish Magno, also an Olympian, faces Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in the women’s 54 kg, while Ira Villegas tangles with Mongolia's 21-year-old bet Yesugen Oyuntsetseg in the women’s 50 kg.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam launches his bid in the 57 kg class against Abu Jaja of Jordan, Aaron Jude Bado in the men’s 51 kg versus Thitisan Panmod of Thailand, and John Marvin against Nepal Ra of Nepal in the heaviest class at 92 kg.

Only Marjon Pianar drew a bye in his opening bout in the men’s 71 kg to advance to the next round.The Philippines failed to nail a boxing gold in the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia with Rogen Ladon bagging a silver medal and Paalam and Marcial both settling for bronze.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BOXING

NESTHY PETECIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Cone high on CJ Perez's Asian Games inclusion for Gilas

Cone high on CJ Perez's Asian Games inclusion for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Despite being a last-minute inclusion for the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, CJ Perez has a “natural feel”...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

Adiwang returns with a bang, destroys foe in 23 seconds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Coming from a major injury, Filipino mixed martial artist Lito Adiwang needed just 23 seconds to dismantle Adrian Matheis...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

Tolentino bares smooth transition to Gilas under ex-coach Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite being one of the last-minute inclusions in the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, Arvin Tolentino said he had a seamless...
Sports
fbtw
AI sportscasters to debut in NCAA Season 99

AI sportscasters to debut in NCAA Season 99

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
For the upcoming NCAA Season 99, the league will have the country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence-generated ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina 5 shots off in El Dorado

Ardina 5 shots off in El Dorado

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina holed out with a birdie on No. 9, saving a 72 card that was nothing but a rollercoaster that left her five strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Dumandan aims to bounce back in ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

Dumandan aims to bounce back in ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

7 hours ago
Marvin Dumandan expects to get better, tougher coming off a hard loss at home as he steps up his drive for a Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Military exemption for South Korean gamers reignites debate

Military exemption for South Korean gamers reignites debate

By Sunghee Hwang | 7 hours ago
K-pop powerhouse BTS didn't get one, star footballer Son Heung-min did: South Korea grants limited exemptions...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael Fiziev resumes march to UFC lightweight contention

Rafael Fiziev resumes march to UFC lightweight contention

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Rafael Fiziev takes his first step back to his juggernaut in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with