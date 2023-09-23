^

Quiban falters in Taiwan; Pagunsan mounts charge in Japan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 5:27pm
Quiban falters in Taiwan; Pagunsan mounts charge in Japan
Justin Quiban
STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Quiban found the going a lot tougher in moving day, hobbling with a 73 after a 66 and 68 and tumbling to joint 20th after 54 holes of the Yeangder TPC, which produced a new leader in Thai Poom Saksansin in Taiwan Saturday.

After an impressive showing from tee to green that put him within two strokes off halfway leader Travis Smyth, Quiban practically struggled all day. He hit just seven fairways after missing just four in the first two rounds. He also scrambled his way to the greens, going out of regulation eight times after hitting 30-of-36 in the first 36 holes.

He also ended up with 30 putts.

With a 207 aggregate, Quiban slipped to a share of 20th, now nine shots behind Saksansin, who took charge with a fiery 64 highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 18th for an 18-under 198 total.

He grabbed a two-stroke lead over local ace Lee Chieh-po, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Smyth. Lee rallied with a 66, Bhullar shot a 67 while Smyth settled for a 68 for 200s.

Micah Shin, on the other hand, fired a 67 to gain a share of sixth at 202, four strokes off Saksansin.

Lloyd Go, meanwhile, moved to joint 30th at 209 after a 70 that featured five birdies against three bogeys.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan gunned down five birdies in the last eight holes as he charged back with a bogey-free 65 to jump to joint eighth at 12-under 204 in the third round of the Panasonic Open in Hyogo Prefecture, also Saturday.

Yasumasa Nagano shot a 68 to tie Korean Song Yong-han, who carded a 70, at 200 for a two-stroke lead over Takashi Ogiso, Tomoharu Otsuki and Ryutaro Nagano, who fired 66, 67 and 70, respectively, for 202s.

But with Pagunsan mounting a big assault at the Ono Toyo Golf Club, the Filipino ace could be in for an explosive weekend in pursuit of a third Japan Golf Tour victory.

After a 69-70, Pagunsan birdied No. 3 and gained another stroke on the seventh. But it was not until he banged in another on No. 11 that put him back in the mix.

He made it a three-birdie binge and added two more on Nos. 15 and 17 in an imposing show of iron play and putting prowess that saw him finish with 24 putts. 

He hit just five fairways but wielded his irons with pinpoint accuracy, leading to 12 one-putt exploits, seven of which he converted into birdies.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
