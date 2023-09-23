^

NXLED Chameleons sign Japanese coach for PVL bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 4:28pm
Takayuki Minowa is tapped as the head coach of the NXLED Chameleons
MANILA, Philippines -- The NXLED Chameleons have tapped Japanese volleyball coach Takayuki Minowa as its chief mentor for the upcoming PVL season.

The new team announced the signing on Saturday.

“Bringing in his expertise to the Nxled Chameleons is a multi-titled coach from the Land of the Rising Sun! Welcome to the Nxled Chameleons, Coach Takayuki Minowa!” the social media post read.

“With the Chameleons, Coach Taka looks to achieve the same success he had with his previous teams in the Japanese Division 1 League and Japan National Team,” it added.

Minowa, the husband of Jaja Santiago, was a former assistant coach of the Saitama Ageo Medics, a V.League team.

He was also previously a member of the Japan staff that competed in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

Previously, the team named Rhenze Hu, Benok Villegas and Vilet Ponce de Leon as assistant coaches.

The team on Friday also announced the signing of Judith Abil.

