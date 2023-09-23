AI sportcasters to debut in NCAA Season 99

"Maia" and "Marco," the AI-generated sportscasters for the upcoming NCAA Season 99.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the upcoming NCAA Season 99, the league will have the country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence-generated sportscasters.

According to the NCAA, AI sportscasters “Maia” and “Marco” will bring news on NCAA Season 99, as well as updates on local and international sports.

“The introduction of the first AI sportscasters by GMA Integrated News is a groundbreaking initiative that significantly impacts our objective of 'Mas malaking misyon, mas malawak na paglilingkod sa bayan.' It aligns with our mission to serve all communities within the nation and promote inclusivity in our reporting,” GMA Senior Vice President and Head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Amoroso said.

The sportscasters were generated using image generation, text-to-speech AI voice synthesis/generation and deep-learning face animation technology.

“GMAIN's adoption of AI technology also demonstrates our commitment to innovation in journalism. We embrace emerging technologies to stay at the forefront of the media industry by providing our audience with a modern and engaging sports news experience,” he added.

“Through this initiative, we continue to fulfill our commitment to providing valuable information and enriching the lives of Filipinos worldwide.”

For her part, Aileen Perez, the assistant vice president and deputy head for GMA Integrated News social media, said that the team is eyeing new ways to deliver information in an engaging manner.

The Season 99 will kick off on Sunday, September 24.