Cone high on CJ Perez's Asian Games inclusion for Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 12:55pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Despite being a last-minute inclusion for the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas, CJ Perez has a “natural feel” on what the team is running, Gilas head coach Tim Cone said.

Cone, who is running a traditional triangle offense and a hard-nosed defensive scheme, said Perez fits the system like a glove.

“CJ was awesome. He impacted us on both sides of the floor, offensively and defensively,” Cone told reporters after Gilas’ tune-up game against the LG Sakers at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

In the game, Perez scored eight points, hauled down three rebounds and dished out two assists.

“He’s got that ability. He can take over games. At certain times, if Justin needs a break, or needs some rest, we can go to CJ because he’s such a great one on one player and he can get buckets when he needs to. He’s tough to stop,” he added.

Perez, who played sparingly in the FIBA World Cup under former Gilas head coach Chot Reyes, was tapped as the team scrambled for players for the Asian Games.

He is among the five new players selected by Gilas earlier this week to possibly replace Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa and replacement player Stanley Pringle.

Aside from Perez, Cone also lauded Calvin Oftana.

“[Perez] got a natural feel for what we do, him and Calvin Oftana. They have a natural feel on what we’re running, the triangle,” he said.

Perez, a scoring guard, admitted having a tough time adjusting to the new system at first.

But he thanked his teammates and the coaching staff for teaching him the triangle.

Gilas will be facing Bahrain on Tuesday, September 26, to kick off the men’s basketball tournament of the Asian Games.

