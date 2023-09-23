^

UST thwarts FEU for V-League finals return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 11:36am
UST is going to the V-League finals
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Spikers are returning to the V-League finals after beating FEU Tamaraws, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

UST’s Josh Ybanez was just too much for FEU, scoring 28 big points in the clincher.

Rey de Vega followed with 18 points.

Jomel Codilla scored 16 points for FEU while Zhydryx Saavedra contributed 14.

UST coach Benjamin Mape said that the team “relaxed” in the third set, which allowed the Tamaraws to steal it.

But the Tigers were able to regain composure and finished off FEU in the fourth set.

UST is going back to the finals for the second straight V-League season. Last season, they lost to the tough NU Bulldogs team.

With the victory, they are waiting in the finals for the winner of the semifinal clash between rivals Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Spikers, who were able to tie their semifinal series with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 win also on Friday.

La Salle rode the gargantuan effort of Noel Kampton, who scored 26 points.

Vince Maglinao had 15 points for La Salle.

Ateneo, meanwhile, was led by Amil Pacinio Jr. with 15 points, while Kennedy Batas and Jian Salarzon had 11 apiece.

