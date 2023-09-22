^

Sports

Filipinas nail late goals, beat Hong Kong for winning Asiad debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 6:14pm
Filipinas nail late goals, beat Hong Kong for winning Asiad debut
This photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows members of the Philippine women's footbal team acknowledging the crowd after defeating Vietnam in the women's Asian Footbal Federation semifinal match at Rizal memorial stadium in Manila. In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines women's team hope to ignite interest in football when they make the nation's World Cup debut.
Ted Aljibe / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team banked on the late heroics of Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou to eke out a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong in their Asian Games debut at the  Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in China Friday.

Quezada and Guillou nailed two goals in quick succession in the 89th and 91st minute to pull the rug from under Hong Kong.

In their first taste of action since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the Filipinas struck early as Sarina Bolden converted on a penalty kick in the ninth minute.

But Hong Kong drew level close to halftime when Cheung Wai Ki took Olivia McDaniel off-guard from outside the box to score the 1-1 equalizer at the 39th-minute mark.

The Filipinas were left wanting in the second half as they struggled with finishing against Hong Kong’s defense to retake the lead.

But Quezada, who continues to tie Bolden for the most goals scored by a Filipina with 23, took an opportunistic shot after a scramble in the box at the 89th minute to put the Filipinas back in front, 2-1.

Guillou then provided the insurance goal in added time after an erstwhile frustrating night with some close calls with her head earlier in the match.

The Filipinas thus give debuting coach Mark Torcaso a win in his first match with the team.

Up next for the Philippines is Korea Republic on Monday, September 25.

The Filipinas last faced Korea in the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India last year, where they qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen have tapped Tyler Stone as their import in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A familiar foe stands in the way of Gilas Pilipinas once more.
Sports
fbtw
POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

23 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to continue fighting for the...
Sports
fbtw

Rethinking Gilas approach

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The fiasco that tormented the Gilas team preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games should never be repeated.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers enter V-League finals; FEU, Perpetual head to decider

Lady Blazers enter V-League finals; FEU, Perpetual head to decider

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers marched on to the finals of the V-League women’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
EASL chief sheds light on Bay Area Dragons, upcoming season

EASL chief sheds light on Bay Area Dragons, upcoming season

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
East Asia Super League co-founder and chief executive officer Matt Beyer Matt sat down with us to clarify matters on the Dragons...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen fastest in Japanese Grand Prix 1st practice

Verstappen fastest in Japanese Grand Prix 1st practice

5 hours ago
Max Verstappen went fastest on Friday in the first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, as he looks to put one hand on his...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera eyes 2nd win in ICTSI Mimosa Plus golf tilt&nbsp;

Bisera eyes 2nd win in ICTSI Mimosa Plus golf tilt 

6 hours ago
From home turf to an unfamiliar terrain, Florence Bisera remains resolute in pursuit of another golfing honor, going for a...
Sports
fbtw
Aranas banners Filipino cue artists in Hanoi Open Pool Championship

Aranas banners Filipino cue artists in Hanoi Open Pool Championship

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, seeks more glory as he spearheads...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with