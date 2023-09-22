Filipinas nail late goals, beat Hong Kong for winning Asiad debut

This photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows members of the Philippine women's footbal team acknowledging the crowd after defeating Vietnam in the women's Asian Footbal Federation semifinal match at Rizal memorial stadium in Manila. In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines women's team hope to ignite interest in football when they make the nation's World Cup debut.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team banked on the late heroics of Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou to eke out a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong in their Asian Games debut at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in China Friday.

Quezada and Guillou nailed two goals in quick succession in the 89th and 91st minute to pull the rug from under Hong Kong.

In their first taste of action since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the Filipinas struck early as Sarina Bolden converted on a penalty kick in the ninth minute.

But Hong Kong drew level close to halftime when Cheung Wai Ki took Olivia McDaniel off-guard from outside the box to score the 1-1 equalizer at the 39th-minute mark.

The Filipinas were left wanting in the second half as they struggled with finishing against Hong Kong’s defense to retake the lead.

But Quezada, who continues to tie Bolden for the most goals scored by a Filipina with 23, took an opportunistic shot after a scramble in the box at the 89th minute to put the Filipinas back in front, 2-1.

Guillou then provided the insurance goal in added time after an erstwhile frustrating night with some close calls with her head earlier in the match.

The Filipinas thus give debuting coach Mark Torcaso a win in his first match with the team.

Up next for the Philippines is Korea Republic on Monday, September 25.

The Filipinas last faced Korea in the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India last year, where they qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.