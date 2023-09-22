Gilas edges Korea's LG Sakers in lone pre-Asiad tuneup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas triumphed over Korean team LG Sakers, 86-81, on Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City in its only tune-up game ahead of the Asian Games.

With the game tied at 70-all with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Arvin Tolentino and Justin Brownlee dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 76-70 lead with 7:22 remaining.

The Korean squad cut the lead to three, 78-75, following a 3-pointer by Dong Seop Lim.

But Gilas scored six straight points, punctuated by a layup by Angelo Kouame, to take an 84-75 lead with less than five minutes remaining.

A 5-0 run by the LG Sakers trimmed the lead to four, 84-80, but a layup by Justin Brownlee with 1:34 remaining kept the Korean team at bay, 86-80.

The visitors missed crucial free throws down the line with a little under a minute remaining.

A split by Jae Do Lee from the line set the final score.

Brownlee led Gilas with 19 points. He was followed by June Mar Fajardo with 16 points.

Calvin Oftana had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Former NBA player Dante Cunningham finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to pace the LG Sakers.