^

Sports

Gilas edges Korea's LG Sakers in lone pre-Asiad tuneup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 6:03pm
Gilas edges Korea's LG Sakers in lone pre-Asiad tuneup
Gilas Pilipinas players jog during pre-game warm-up.
STAR / Olmin Leyba

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas triumphed over Korean team LG Sakers, 86-81, on Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City in its only tune-up game ahead of the Asian Games.

With the game tied at 70-all with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Arvin Tolentino and Justin Brownlee dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 76-70 lead with 7:22 remaining. 

The Korean squad cut the lead to three, 78-75, following a 3-pointer by Dong Seop Lim. 

But Gilas scored six straight points, punctuated by a layup by Angelo Kouame, to take an 84-75 lead with less than five minutes remaining. 

A 5-0 run by the LG Sakers trimmed the lead to four, 84-80, but a layup by Justin Brownlee with 1:34 remaining kept the Korean team at bay, 86-80.

The visitors missed crucial free throws down the line with a little under a minute remaining. 

A split by Jae Do Lee from the line set the final score. 

Brownlee led Gilas with 19 points. He was followed by June Mar Fajardo with 16 points.

Calvin Oftana had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. 

Former NBA player Dante Cunningham finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to pace the LG Sakers.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen have tapped Tyler Stone as their import in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A familiar foe stands in the way of Gilas Pilipinas once more.
Sports
fbtw
POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

23 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to continue fighting for the...
Sports
fbtw

Rethinking Gilas approach

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The fiasco that tormented the Gilas team preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games should never be repeated.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers enter V-League finals; FEU, Perpetual head to decider

Lady Blazers enter V-League finals; FEU, Perpetual head to decider

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers marched on to the finals of the V-League women’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
EASL chief sheds light on Bay Area Dragons, upcoming season

EASL chief sheds light on Bay Area Dragons, upcoming season

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
East Asia Super League co-founder and chief executive officer Matt Beyer Matt sat down with us to clarify matters on the Dragons...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen fastest in Japanese Grand Prix 1st practice

Verstappen fastest in Japanese Grand Prix 1st practice

5 hours ago
Max Verstappen went fastest on Friday in the first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, as he looks to put one hand on his...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera eyes 2nd win in ICTSI Mimosa Plus golf tilt&nbsp;

Bisera eyes 2nd win in ICTSI Mimosa Plus golf tilt 

6 hours ago
From home turf to an unfamiliar terrain, Florence Bisera remains resolute in pursuit of another golfing honor, going for a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with