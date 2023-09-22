^

Manila Chooks! embarks on FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters quest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 5:20pm
Manila Chooks! embarks on FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters quest
Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, leads the way for Manila Chooks!
Chooks-to-Go

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks! is determined to fly the flag high as it dukes it out against some of the world’s finest 3x3 teams in Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters this weekend at the SM Seaside City.

The Philippine representative opens its campaign against Vienna of Austria and Futian of China at 4:20 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., respectively, in Pool C with hopes of finishing in the top two for a ticket to the knockout quarterfinals.

Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 player, leads the way for Manila Chooks! with Marcus Hammonds, Marquez Letcher-Ellis and Tosh Sesay, also a home standout.

Chico Lanete, a former player, is the head trainer of Manila Chooks!, which welcomes a stacked cast in the top-level 3x3 tourney, including a bevy of Olympians and former NBA cager Jimmer Fredette.

Also in the fray are Olympians Dejan Majstorovic and Dimeo van der Horst will suit up for Ub Huishan of Serbia and Futian, respectively.

Fredette, the former NCAA scoring champion who also had stints in China, spearheads the Miami squad from the United States in Pool D with Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar and the winner of the qualifying draw.

The qualifying draw features another Philippine home bet in Lubao-MCFASolver, made up of TH Tumalip, Spanish Jose Blasquez, Cameroonian Mike Harry Nzeusseu and Croatian Stanko Kujundzic, against New Auckland of New Zealand and Taichung of Chinese Taipei.

World No. 1 Ub Huishan of Serbia banners Pool A with Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia and Wuxi of China. In Pool B are world No. 3 Amsterdam, San Juan of Puerto Rico and the French team Paris.

“It’s a motivation for us since there will be Olympians who will play here in the Cebu Masters. We’re also blessed because there are teams that want to play with us,” said Lanete as Manila Chooks! trained with Miami prior to the tourney serving as qualifier for the World Tour finals in December.

“The Philippines have been very, very busy with basketball this summer, and we hope to be able to put on a show. I know this is a basketball-crazy country. Even the guy who picked us up was telling me all about how the people here just love basketball, they love the NBA, they love 3x3,” added Fredette. 

