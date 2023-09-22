Aranas banners Filipino cue artists in Hanoi Open Pool Championship

MANILA, Philippines – James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, seeks more glory as he spearheads a lean but mean Philippine squad that will wade into battle in the Hanoi Open Pool Championship set October 10-15 in Vietnam.

Aranas, also known in the circuit as “Dodong Diamond,” will also have Jefrey Roda, Bernie Regalario and Marvin Asis in the team backed by the Marboys Billiards Club headed by JR Velasco and Marvin Paringit.

Roda, Regalario and Asis, however, would be going ahead of Aranas as the troika plunges into action in the Peri 9-Ball Open Championship scheduled October 5-9 also in Hanoi.

The four will then rendezvous the next day for the Hanoi Indoor where they hope to finish with a favorable result.

Next to Aranas, the 23-year-old is another budding star to watch as the Lianga, Surigao del Sur native copped a silver in the World Junior Pool in Shanghai, China, nine years ago before he struck gold in the Asian Junior Pool in Chinese Taipei the next year.

But Roda’s biggest moment came in the 2019 IBSF World Men’s Championships in Antalya, Turkey where he came close to essaying the biggest triumph of life before succumbing to pressure and settling for the silver.

“I hope to do well and make the country proud,” said Roda, who along with Regalario and Asias are also joining a tournament in Singapore from November 20 to December 4.

The Marboys Billiards Club in Paranaque also hosts some of the country’s top cue artists such as Carlo Biado, Anton Raga, Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno.