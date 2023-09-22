^

Sports

Aranas banners Filipino cue artists in Hanoi Open Pool Championship

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 1:05pm
Aranas banners Filipino cue artists in Hanoi Open Pool Championship
Zoren James Ara­nas

MANILA, Philippines – James Aranas, half of the team that topped the World Cup of Pool in Spain last July, seeks more glory as he spearheads a lean but mean Philippine squad that will wade into battle in the Hanoi Open Pool Championship set October 10-15 in Vietnam.

Aranas, also known in the circuit as “Dodong Diamond,” will also have Jefrey Roda, Bernie Regalario and Marvin Asis in the team backed by the Marboys Billiards Club headed by JR Velasco and Marvin Paringit.

Roda, Regalario and Asis, however, would be going ahead of Aranas as the troika plunges into action in the Peri 9-Ball Open Championship scheduled October 5-9 also in Hanoi.

The four will then rendezvous the next day for the Hanoi Indoor where they hope to finish with a favorable result.

Next to Aranas, the 23-year-old is another budding star to watch as the Lianga, Surigao del Sur native copped a silver in the World Junior Pool in Shanghai, China, nine years ago before he struck gold in the Asian Junior Pool in Chinese Taipei the next year.

But Roda’s biggest moment came in the 2019 IBSF World Men’s Championships in Antalya, Turkey where he came close to essaying the biggest triumph of life before succumbing to pressure and settling for the silver.

“I hope to do well and make the country proud,” said Roda, who along with Regalario and Asias are also joining a tournament in Singapore from November 20 to December 4.

The Marboys Billiards Club in Paranaque also hosts some of the country’s top cue artists such as Carlo Biado, Anton Raga, Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno.

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rethinking Gilas approach

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The fiasco that tormented the Gilas team preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games should never be repeated.
Sports
fbtw
POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

POC to insist on Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, Perkins for Gilas in Asiad

19 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to continue fighting for the...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen have tapped Tyler Stone as their import in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas boys battle Korean foes for quarters spot  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
A familiar foe stands in the way of Gilas Pilipinas once more.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A familiar foe stands in the way of Gilas Pilipinas once more.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norman Black named San Beda Red Lions consultant

Norman Black named San Beda Red Lions consultant

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The San Beda Red Lions have tapped multi-time college champion coach Norman Black as a consultant.
Sports
fbtw
ECHO, BennyQT nominated in Esports Awards

ECHO, BennyQT nominated in Esports Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Reigning Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions, both in the local and global stage, ECHO and the team's goldlaner Benedict “BennyQT”...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games available for viewing in Smart Livestream App

Asian Games available for viewing in Smart Livestream App

5 hours ago
After bringing the highly successful FIBA Basketball World Cup to Filipino fans, Smart will stream the 19th Asian Games via...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International cuts ties with Lunatix amid team mishandling reports

Blacklist International cuts ties with Lunatix amid team mishandling reports

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Blacklist International has terminated its partnership with Malaysian esports organization Team Lunatix a day after mismanagement...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with