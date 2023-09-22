Lions welcome underdog status in NCAA 99

MANILA, Philippines -- With several key players leaving the team in the offseason, the San Beda Red Lions is going into the NCAA Season 99 with an "underdog mentality."

San Beda point guard Peter Alfaro said they will have the underdog mentality especially with a number of starters departing, either to the PBA or to rival NCAA school College of Saint Benilde.

James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio were selected in the recently PBA Draft, while Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Gab Cometa transferred to the Blazers.

But despite these, Alfaro said San Beda will fight like they always do.

"The culture of San Beda is we will fight. The underdog mentality is being instilled by the leaders and coaches," he said at the press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday.

The guard also preached readiness in all games this season.

"We have to be ready because most of the teams are really high level this season," he said.

"So we do not have any time to be complacent."

The new NCAA season will kick off on Sunday, September 24.