Beermen sign up journeyman Tyler Stone as import

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 11:12am
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen have tapped Tyler Stone as their import in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 32-year-old Stone, who went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft, is joining the powerhouse Beermen for the 2023-24 season.

The power forward is a well-traveled baller, having seen action in various leagues across the world.

He played in leagues in Turkiye, Greece, Russia, Italy, Israel, Puerto Rico, France and Japan.

Stone last played with the Rapid Bucuresti in the Liga Nationala of Romania, where he was named Import of the Year for 2023, All-Romanian League Player of the Year and Forward of the Year.

The 6-foot-8 import will be sharing the court with many-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz, Terrence Romeo and the rest of the Beermen.

San Miguel is eyeing to win the Commissioner’s Cup anew after it last triumphed in 2019 against the TNT KaTropa.

PBA

PBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
