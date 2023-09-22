^

Asian Games available for viewing in Smart Livestream App

Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 10:40am
Taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023, the Asian Games will hold a total of 481 sports events, with the Philippines set to send 395 national athletes across various sports events.
MANILA, Philippines – After bringing the highly successful FIBA Basketball World Cup to Filipino fans, mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) will stream the 19th Asian Games via the Smart LiveStream App, its digital destination for live and on-demand sports and entertainment content.

Taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023, the Asian Games will hold a total of 481 sports events, with the Philippines set to send 395 national athletes across various sports events, including basketball (5-on-5 and 3-on-3), badminton, baseball, football, ju-jitsu, karate, tennis, volleyball and more. 

With the Smart LiveStream App, Smart subscribers and sports fans can witness notable Filipino athletes give their best for the flag and country.

These include Gilas Pilipinas, the country’s men’s national basketball team, who are now under the esteemed leadership of Philippine Basketball Association coach Tim Cone; Hidilyn Diaz for weightlifting; EJ Obiena for pole vaulting; Gilas women’s team for women’s basketball; Team Sibol for esports; Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno for boxing; and the Filipinas for women’s football.

The Hangzhou Asian Games harps on the theme, “Asian community with shared future” underscored via the official theme song “The Love We Share” written by Chinese composer Zhang Yijiang with lyrics by Han Bing.

Smart subscribers can stream the Asian Games on the Smart LiveStream App using their smartphones or tablets while connected to Smart mobile Internet or their PLDT Home WiFi, which allows subscribers access to absolutely free streaming and no monthly app subscriptions.

For a more immersive viewing experience, Smart users may also stream the Asian Games on their Google-certified Android TV on Android 8.0 version by downloading the Smart LiveStream TV App from the Android TV Google Play Store and linking their Android TV to the app.

To do this, subscribers simply have to open the Smart LiveStream Mobile App, go to Menu, click Link Device, and enable the camera to scan the QR code displayed on the Android TV.  

Alternatively, Android TV users may go to smart.com.ph/livestream to sign into their account, then go to Menu, click Device Management to add their Android TV by entering the code displayed on the TV, and activate the Smart LiveStream TV App. 

To learn more about the 19th Asian Games on the Smart LiveStream App, follow Smart’s official Facebook or go to smart.com.ph/Pages/livestream.

