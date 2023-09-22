^

Sports

In-form Quiban fires solid 66, trails by 3 in Taiwan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 10:16am
In-form Quiban fires solid 66, trails by 3 in Taiwan
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban, riding the crest of his morale-boosting marathon victory in Davao last week, shot a solid six-under 66 to trail Thai Natipong Srithong by just three strokes at the start of the Yeangder TPC at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan Thursday.

That he fashioned out his 34-32 card in the afternoon wave spoke well of the caliber of the player who’s into his ninth week of competitive play, including two in the Philippine Golf Tour that had him finishing third at Del Monte and wearing down Marvin Dumandan in a four-hole playoff in Davao.

Quiban birdied the first two holes then snapped a run of eight pars with another birdie on the par-3 11th and after another back-to-back pars, he gained strokes on Nos. 14 and 15 then holed out with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 closing hole.

He anchored his flawless round on near-impeccable driving, iron play and wedge shots as he missed just one fairway and hit all but one green. The one-time PGA Tour campaigner could’ve put in a lower score if not for a rather shaky stint on the surface that saw him finish with 31 putts.

Still, his 66 was enough to put him in the early mix in the $750,000 Asian Tour event at joint eighth, which includes fellow PGT campaigner and former The Country Club Invitational winner Micah Shin, who anchored his version of a six-under card on a frontside 32 then bucked a bogey on the par-5 10th with a birdie on No. 15 and an eagle on the last.

Lloyd Go fired a 780 but stood at joint 60th while Angelo Que matched par 72.

Srithong, meanwhile, sizzled with a solid frontside 32 then strung up four straight birdies from No. 12 and holed out with another birdie to post a stirring bogey-free 63.

But the Thai could only post a one-shot lead over Swede Bjorn Hellgren, who carded a 64, while Aussie Travis Smyth shot a 65 for a share of third with Kosuke Hamamoto of Japan, Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong, Thai Chapchai Nirat and local amateur Su Ching-hung.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan came through with a 69 for a share of 20th, six shots behind joint leaders Ryutaro Nagano and Korea Song Yong-han after 18 holes of the Panasonic Open at the Ono Toyo Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture Thursday.

Pagunsan hit three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 5 but failed to sustain a solid 33 with a run of pars at the back although he salvaged six one-putts to keep his unblemished card.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas adds last-minute Asiad replacements amid clearance woes

Gilas adds last-minute Asiad replacements amid clearance woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas has named five replacement players for the national team’s final roster in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

Gilas boys aim to end Korean curse in KO clash for quarters berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
A familiar foe stands in the way of Gilas Pilipinas once more.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys rout Malaysians, forge South Korea quarters clash

Gilas boys rout Malaysians, forge South Korea quarters clash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys squad drubbed a lethargic Malaysia side, 75-52, to set up a clash with South Korea for a quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas boys advance with 2nd victory  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys cruised to a 75-52 win over Malaysia to barge into the next round of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship yesterday at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino spikers sweep Afghans for 1st Asian Games win in 4 decades

Filipino spikers sweep Afghans for 1st Asian Games win in 4 decades

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippines won its first volleyball game in the Asian Games in 49 years after overpowering Afghanistan, 25-23, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas gets taste of Korea

Gilas gets taste of Korea

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After 11 days of familiarizing with one another and coach Tim Cone’s system, it’s time for Gilas Pilipinas to...
Sports
fbtw
Rough start for Team Philippines &nbsp;

Rough start for Team Philippines  

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
As the drums rolled heading to Saturday’s big event, which is the grand opening, Filipino athletes encountered some...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam adjusts to new weight

Paalam adjusts to new weight

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
A change in weight divisions has led Tokyo Olympic flyweight silver medalist Carlo Paalam to chase a gold medal as a featherweight...
Sports
fbtw
ASIAD notes&nbsp;

ASIAD notes 

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Filipina skateboarder Margie Didal, known for her skills, jolly demeanor and an infectious smile, is already in town to defend...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with