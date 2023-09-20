Filipino spikers sweep Afghans for 1st Asian Games win in 4 decades

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines won its first volleyball game in the Asian Games in 49 years after overpowering Afghanistan, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, Wednesday afternoon in Hangzhou, China.

The game only took an hour and six minutes.The Philippines held a one-point lead in the third set, 8-7, following a service error by Vince Mangulabnan.

The Filipino spikers, however, unleashed eight straight points to keep their distance.

They never looked back following the run.

An Afghanistan error ended the game.

Bryan Bagunas finished with 18 points while Steven Rotter followed with 13.

No player from Afghanistan scored in double digits.

The Filipinos thus bounced back from a three-set defeat to Indonesia on Tuesday night, 22-25, 23-25, 20-25.

They will be ending the preliminary round of the Pool F games against powerhouse Japan on Thursday.