Tim Means seeks to bounce back in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 10:48am
MANILA, Philippines – Tim Means has made a life and a career of bouncing back from adversity.

Whether tormented by personal demons to a substance addiction to being shot or running afoul of the law, Means, an Oklahoma native, has found a way to bounce back.

In the twilight of his mixed martial arts career (32-15-1-1, including 14-12 in the UFC), Means is looking to bounce back from a three-match slide in against Andre Fialho in UFC Fight Night Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot on Sunday, September 24 (live in Manila), at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

At 39 years of age, Means knows he doesn’t have a lot of time left in his MMA career. Barring an impressive win streak that could put him in a position for a title shot, his days of being a contender could have possibly passed him by.

That doesn’t mean though he is going to roll over for the three-count.

“There’s this guy trying to hurt me and in the process get a win,” said Means. “So you know that I will not only allow him to do that, but I have to get the win for myself.”

“There is nothing I can do to change my past,’ he referred to more than the three-match losing streak or his younger days when he was a troubled man. “But I can certainly do something about my future.”

Means has been with the UFC for 11 years now, but if he had druthers, he would like to fight for a few more years. 

“Give it one last run,” he said. “But I cannot look past Andre who is a very good fighter. I have learned never to look too far ahead and to concentrate on the here and now.”

Fialho, a Portuguese fighter, is nine years Mean’ junior. He perhaps like Means, also at a crossroads in his UFC career, having taken three consecutive losses as he is now 2-4 in the UFC and 16-5-0-1 overall.

Fialho will be fighting as well with a sense of desperation as he could get cut should he lose. 

“I am aware of that, and you can say that I also need to get a win. So this will be a huge match for both of us,” said Means

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot will be televised live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the streaming applications TapGo TV and Blast TV. The preliminary cards get underway at 4 a.m., and the main card starts at 7 a.m.

