NBA prospect Holland looks to hone craft in FIBA Singapore tiff

Ron Holland of G League Ignite shoots a free throw against the Perth Wildcats in the first half of an NBA G League Fall Invitational game on September 08, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated Ignite, 127-112.

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League Ignite and projected top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Ron Holland is putting his preparations for the upcoming G League season in full swing as they are set to play in Singapore this week.

Fresh from its holding of the World Cup in Manila, Japan and Indonesia, FIBA will be holding the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup starting Thursday, September 21.

There, Holland and Ignite will face five different club teams from around the world to add to their experience.

At just 18 years of age, Holland is eager to take in all the on- and off-court lessons in the tournament.

“Yeah, for sure, I’m looking forward to it. It’s amazing to see what the game of basketball is doing for me, it’s taken me around the world and I’m not even 19 years old yet,” Holland told Philstar.com.

“But like I said, I’m really looking forward to it. Knowing that I get to play teams around other countries, and I get to showcase my skills and everything on the court, it’s really a blessing,” he added.

Though the bigger goal has always been the NBA, Holland said he and his teammates are also looking to rake in the hardware, especially against top club teams from Asia, South America, and Europe.

“I think it’s going to be really important that we show not only that this is just for player development but also what we’re doing when it comes to winning,” he said.

“I feel like all the players in the locker room, when it comes to it, we all have made it clear that we’re not here just to have fun and just showcase. We’re here to win as well. We wanna test the waters to show that we can play as a team.”

Ignite faces Al Ahly and Sesi Franca in the group stage on September 21 and September 23, respectively.