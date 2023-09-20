^

Sports

Mimosa Plus spices up PGT/LPGT test

Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 10:25am
Mimosa Plus spices up PGT/LPGT test

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT wrap up their 10-leg course-hopping season fittingly on a layout that favors no particular player as the Mimosa Plus Golf Course hosts the country’s premier circuit for the very first time for the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship on September 26-29 at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. could not have picked a better venue to mark a successful first full season in post-pandemic than Mimosa Plus, whose sprawling complex boasts of two championship courses, including the scenic Acacia Lakeview which will stage the upcoming two events featuring the country’s top pros and leading amateurs.

Now under the supervision of Filinvest Development Corp., Mimosa Plus, which also features the Mountain View course, can be as tough as any of the country’s top championship layouts for its sheer length but its undulating terrain, menacing bunkers and sloping greens are expected to add up to the challenge, thus making it an anybody's race, particularly in the presence of the wind.

The Mimosa Plus also offers spectacular scenery other courses don’t with the view of the Zambales mountain range and Mt. Arayat never running out of sight since both courses are set against stunning foothill mountains and luscious greens of plants and age-old Acacia trees.

With the pros in competitive form coming off the two-leg Mindanao swing, a furious scoring battle looms in both the P2.5 million PGT to be disputed over 72 holes, and the 54-hole LPGT, which offers a total prize fund of P1 million.

The PGT produced eight different winners in nine tournaments while seven victors emerged after the nine-leg LPGT with Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy posting two victories each at Luisita-Villamor, and Forest Hills-Del Monte, respectively.

But while Justin Quiban won’t be around to go for a follow-up to his thrilling victory over Marvin Dumandan that needed four extra holes to finish at South Pacific in Davao, Florence Bisera is all geared up for another title run after nailing her first victory last week.

Quiban is scheduled to play in an Asian Development Tour event also slated next week in Indonesia. Also listed in the 54-hole $70,000 OB Golf Championship is Lloyd Go, with Gab Manotoc on the reserved list.

Clyde Mondilla, the only two-leg winner (Forest Hills and Del Monte) this year, and Bacolod leg champion Ira Alido are also skipping next week’s event to spearhead the country’s campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

But Dumandan is raring to settle an unfinished business after coming up short in his bid to end a long title spell at South Pacific. Iloilo leg titlist Rupert Zaragosa, Caliraya Springs champion Tony Lascuña, Villamor Philippines Masters winner Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, who topped the Valley leg, are also eyeing to close out the season on a winning mode.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas adds last-minute Asiad replacements amid clearance woes

Gilas adds last-minute Asiad replacements amid clearance woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas has named five replacement players for the national team’s final roster in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian...
Sports
fbtw

PBA dream draft

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
At least 12 blue-chip prospective PBA rookies are playing here and abroad. Imagine if they all decide to join the PBA draft at the same time. They could turn the league upside down and for sure, the clamor for expansion...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas boys clobber Kazakhs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys’ team bounced back in style with a 66-42 blowout win over Kazakhstan in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship yesterday at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Top NBA prospect raves over FIBA World Cup staging in Manila

Top NBA prospect raves over FIBA World Cup staging in Manila

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Ron Holland has won multiple World Cup titles for Team USA in its youth editions, and he bared that it was a pleasant surprise...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA World Cup core leads Filipinas in Asian Games

FIFA World Cup core leads Filipinas in Asian Games

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team will be bringing loads of experience from the 2023 FIFA Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA prospect Holland looks to hone craft in FIBA Singapore tiff

NBA prospect Holland looks to hone craft in FIBA Singapore tiff

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
NBA G League Ignite and projected top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Ron Holland is putting his preparations for the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Eala improves 4 places in WTA singles' rankings

Eala improves 4 places in WTA singles' rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is now ranked 191st in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles’ rankings, her c...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya, FEU pace PFF Women's League standings

Kaya, FEU pace PFF Women's League standings

1 hour ago
Kaya FC-Iloilo and Far Eastern University scored lopsided wins to finish 1-2 at the close of the elimination phase of the...
Sports
fbtw
CJ, 3 others in backup plan

CJ, 3 others in backup plan

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
While hoping concerted lobbying efforts for the approval of Tim Cone’s original 12 en masse will be fruitful, Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with