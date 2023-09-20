Eala improves 4 places in WTA singles' rankings

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is now ranked 191st in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles’ rankings, her career-high.

Eala jumped four spaces, from her previous rank of 195, in the latest rankings released by the WTA on September 18.

The new ranking came following her early exit in the Japan Women’s Open, and her entry into the main draw of the Guangzhou Open.

Eala, however, exited the Guangzhou Open on Tuesday evening after being obliterated by World No. 48 Tatjana Maria in the round of 32 of the competition, 6-3, 6-0.

Eala and Maria were locked at 3-3 in the first set.

But Maria asserted her mastery and did not allow Eala to win another game the rest of the way.

The German tennister punched in four service aces and won 25 receiving points compared to just 17 for Eala.

She also won 35 service points compared to 25 for Eala.

Eala will be competing in the Asian Games in Hangzhou next.