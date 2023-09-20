^

Kaya, FEU pace PFF Women's League standings

Philstar.com
September 20, 2023 | 10:21am
MANILA, Philippines – Kaya FC-Iloilo and Far Eastern University scored lopsided wins to finish 1-2 at the close of the elimination phase of the PFF Women’s League 2023 presented by Coca-Cola Philippines at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite. 

Powered by national team stars Hali Long and Inna Palacios, Kaya recorded a 15-0 win over Stallion Laguna FC and finished with 22 points, matching the output of Far Eastern University and Manila Digger.

Kaya, however, is ahead on goal difference at plus-36, two ahead of FEU and 13 goals better than Manila Digger in the competition sponsored by Coca-Cola Philippines.

FEU whipped Manila Nomads, 10-0, with Dionesa Tolentin (7’, 34’), Althea Rebosura (55’, 87’), and Carmela Altiche (67’, 88’) all scoring two goals each. Completing the Top 4 is three-time champion De La Salle University, which tallied 19 points.

Regine Rebosura (26’), Katrina Magbitang (35’), Judie Arevalo (70’) and Erissa Rivas (76’) also scored.

“We were able to adjust even we started slow, luckily we were able to gain our confidence,” said Altiche. “We’re working out on our scoring which we still lack, but we are showing improvements heading in to the knockout stages."

Kaya leaned on Camille Rodriguez's four goals to put the outcome beyond doubt. Christine Hulleza (8’, 12’), Shelah Cadag (11’, 34’), Hazel Lustan (16’, 39’), and Sara Castañeda (55’, 60’) also netted a brace with Lizzie Torre (22’), Charisa Lemoran (24’) and Long (57’) scoring a goal each. 

“Everyone worked hard and for each other for the win,” said Rodriugez, who was named Player of the Match. “We trust our management and coaching staff to prepare as well for the next round.”

The last match saw Manila Digger claim a 4-1 win over Tuloy FC to finish third. Roselle Lecera scored two goals in the 13th and 22nd minutes while Elna Bongol and Karen Alora netted in the 39th and 53rd minutes.

Top seed Kaya is scheduled to face fourth seed De La Salle University in the first semifinal, while FEU and Manila Digger will square off in the other semifinal set next month.

Philstar
