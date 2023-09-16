^

Philippines, China renew basketball rivalry as youth squads collide

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 3:57pm
The Gilas boys team in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – Rivalry will be renewed but this time in the youth level as Gilas Pilipinas boys begin their quest against a familiar foe in China in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar.

Action sizzles at 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Manila time) with the Filipinos shooting for a good start in Group D that also features Malaysia and Kazakhstan. 

Gilas youth also eyes a quick follow-up to the resounding 96-75 win of the seniors team over China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup here.

La Salle Zobel’s Kieffer Louie Alas, son of seasoned coach Louie and brother of PBA star Kevin from the NLEX Road Warriors, spearheads the Filipino teens under the tutelage of coach Josh Reyes.

It was Alas, an NBA Academy Asia standout with Zobel teammate Irus Chua, who led the way in the Gilas’ sweep of the SEABA Qualifiers last July in Indonesia to punch a ticket to the Asian tilt for redemption after finishing seventh last year.

Also in the fray are Noah Mateo Banal from Malayan Science High School, Elijah Mark Williams of Hudson Catholic Regional High School, Paul Cyron Diao of West Campus High School, Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice and Kurt Nathan Velasquez of Santo Tomas.

Completing the squad are Samuel Alegre of Northwood High School, CJ Amos of Brisbane State High School, Edryn Morales of Manville High School, Bonn Ervin Daja of Rizal Memorial Colleges and Jamie Lorenzo Gomez de Liaño of the University of the Philippines Integrated School.

Gilas takes on Kazakhstan and Malaysia Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with hopes of topping its group.

Only the top team from each pool will book an outright ticket to the quarterfinals of the 16-team tilt as the second and third-ranked teams still need to go through qualification. Bottom team gets the boot.

Other groups feature two-time reigning champion Australia, India, Lebanon and Sri Lanka in Pool A, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and runner-up Japan in Pool B, third-placer New Zealand, South Korea, Bahrain and Jordan in Pool C.

