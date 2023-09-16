^

Sports

Gilas sets up camp in Laguna as Asiad bid beckons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 3:30pm
Gilas Pilipinas practices ahead of the Asian Games
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is now in the final phase of its preparation for the Asian Games, as it enters the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna Saturday morning.

The training camp will run for less than a week.The PBA said that Gilas will play Meralco in a tune-up game.

The Nationals will leave the camp on Thursday.

According to head coach Tim Cone, they will take on the Changwon LG Sakers at the Philsports Arena in a friendly on Friday, September 22.

This tuneup is important, Cone said, to have a feel against their Asian rivals.

"We played them a number of times with Ginebra, in practice games and friendlies. And, they're always really, really good," Cone told reporters.

"They play the Korean style, so hopefully, it will help us prepare for when we have a chance to play against Korea. We'll have a little bit of a feel," he added.

"Korea wasn't in the world cup. So, we haven't played them in a while and we haven't scouted them in a while."

Despite having just two tune-up games lined up for Gilas, Cone said that practices are better for them compared to friendly games due to the limited time.

"We really don’t have much time to play a lot of friendly games. To me, the practices are more important than the friendlies or the practice games because we learn more in the practices than the games," Cone said.

The team will fly off to China on September 23, three days before their first game against Bahrain on September 26.

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

TIM CONE
