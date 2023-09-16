Del Rosario 6 shots adrift in weather-hit Guardian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario took advantage of calmer conditions in morning play but needed to overcome a double-bogey mishap on No. 4 with five birdies. She carded a 69 to trail American Cydney Clanton by six in the weather-suspended first round of the Guardian Championship in Prattville, Alabama Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Del Rosario missed four fairways and greens but struggled a bit on the tricky surface of the Capitol Hill Golf Club, ending up with 31 putts for a 34-35 for a provisional share of 19th in the 120-player field in the 54-hole, $200,000 tournament of the Epson Tour.

Meanwhile, Clariss Guce had a one-under card after 15 holes from the back, while Asian Games-bound Chanelle Avaricio and Samantha Bruce matched 73s for a clubhouse share of 81st.

Abby Arevalo, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI like del Rosario’s, hit two birdies but made four bogeys, including three in the last six holes at the back, to tumble to 94th,

Clanton, meanwhile, flourished in the morning wave and produced a solid nine-under 63 for a two-shot clubhouse lead over Chinese Yiyi Liu and Taiwanese Ssu-Chia Cheng.

Liu also turned in a bogey-free 65, marked by four straight birdies from No. 6, while Cheng put in her own version of a flawless 32-33 card by hitting all greens.

Play was halted for more than two hours in the afternoon due to heavy rain and when it was resumed, few flights were able to finish their respective rounds before it was suspended due to darkness.