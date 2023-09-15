^

Sports

Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 6:25pm
Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas
Justin Brownlee
Facebook / SBP

MANILA, Philippines -- Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee is hoping that some of the momentum from Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA World Cup could be brought to the Asian Games.

Gilas won its last game in the World Cup in dominating fashion against Asian rivals China.

Brownlee, who was cut from the team in lieu of NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, is hopeful that the Nationals could replicate such a solid performance when they play in the Asiad.

“Hopefully, we can carry some of the momentum that they had into the Asian Games,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Brownlee added that Gilas will go for gold.

“Hopefully we can go get a medal, we’re definitely looking to get that,” he added.

The Philippines ended the 2018 Asian Games fifth place.

The team will have a new coach leading, multi-titled PBA coach Tim Cone.

Meanwhile, Brownlee said that while he is not 100% healthy yet, he is “getting there.”

“[There are] no setbacks or anything, so that’s great. The main thing right now is strengthening and conditioning, just (to) be able to stay strong and stable,” Brownlee said.

“It’s good, just like any other injury, you got to get back into rhythm and conditioning."

Brownlee had bone spurs removed from his ankle ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone says Romeo a revelation

Cone says Romeo a revelation

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
After only three days of practice, Gilas head coach Tim Cone is amazed at how Terrence Romeo has blended with the team getting...
Sports
fbtw

PBA draft a rich harvest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Phoenix assistant coach Willy Wilson said the other day he expects a bumper crop of rookies to emerge from the PBA draft at Market! Market! in Taguig this Sunday and predicted three rounds deep of high-caliber choices....
Sports
fbtw
FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

6 hours ago
After more than two weeks of nonstop basketball action, the FIBA World Cup 2023 held in Manila came to a close last September...
Sports
fbtw
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao-founded volleyball league to showcase homegrown talent

Pacquiao-founded volleyball league to showcase homegrown talent

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
There’s another volleyball league in town. 
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
It appears Manny Pacquiao is really keen to add an Olympic gold medal to his countless boxing accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

7 hours ago
What Pampanga and Makati can do, GenSan can improve upon in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (Fifth Season)...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stepped in to defend Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday for missing this week's Davis Cup matches, saying the 20-year-old...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with