Brownlee eyes Asiad gold for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee is hoping that some of the momentum from Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIBA World Cup could be brought to the Asian Games.

Gilas won its last game in the World Cup in dominating fashion against Asian rivals China.

Brownlee, who was cut from the team in lieu of NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, is hopeful that the Nationals could replicate such a solid performance when they play in the Asiad.

“Hopefully, we can carry some of the momentum that they had into the Asian Games,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Brownlee added that Gilas will go for gold.

“Hopefully we can go get a medal, we’re definitely looking to get that,” he added.

The Philippines ended the 2018 Asian Games fifth place.

The team will have a new coach leading, multi-titled PBA coach Tim Cone.

Meanwhile, Brownlee said that while he is not 100% healthy yet, he is “getting there.”

“[There are] no setbacks or anything, so that’s great. The main thing right now is strengthening and conditioning, just (to) be able to stay strong and stable,” Brownlee said.

“It’s good, just like any other injury, you got to get back into rhythm and conditioning."

Brownlee had bone spurs removed from his ankle ahead of the FIBA World Cup.