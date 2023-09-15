^

Filipinas, Nievarez-led rowers first to fly out for Asiad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 3:13pm
Filipinas, Nievarez-led rowers first to fly out for Asiad

MANILA, Philippines – And so it begins.

The Philippines sends its first two of many teams to the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Filipinas, fresh from their historic World Cup stint in New Zealand, and the national rowers, headed by Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez, fly Saturday with nothing in mind but to bring the country honor.

The Filipinas, spearheaded by World Cup heroes Sarina Bolden, Sara Eggesvik and Olivia McDaniel, will be coming in oozing with momentum as they see action in football, which unfurl on Tuesday.

The team, which will also have Hali Long, Quinley Quezadam Tahnai Annis, Sofia Harrison, Maya Alcantara, Eva Madarang, Chandler McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Dominique Randle, Jaclyn Sawicki, Meryll Serrano, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Isabella Flanigan, Kiara Fontanilla and Carleigh Frilles, was bracketed in Group E along with South Korea, Hong Kong and Myanmar.

The group, now coached by Mark Torasco, is eyeing nothing less than a historic podium finish.

For Nievarez and his squad, they wade into the deep waters of the Fuyang Water Sports Centre the next day also searching to deliver the country’s first medal in the sport since Alvin Amposta and Nestor Cordova nailed a lightweight double sculls bronze medal 21 years ago in Busan, South Korea.

Edgar Ilas, Joanie Delgaco, Feiza Jane Lenton and Kharl Julianne Sha are the other members of the pack with Roque Abala, Jr., Amelyn Pagulayan, Zuriel Sumnintac and Kristine Paraon as substitutes.

Also leaving the country early are the men’s and women’s beach volley teams their sport also unfolds Tuesday.

The bulk of the 359-strong team will leave on September 22, or on the eve of the quadrennial event’s inaugurals.

Cone says Romeo a revelation

Cone says Romeo a revelation

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
After only three days of practice, Gilas head coach Tim Cone is amazed at how Terrence Romeo has blended with the team getting...
Sports
PBA draft a rich harvest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Phoenix assistant coach Willy Wilson said the other day he expects a bumper crop of rookies to emerge from the PBA draft at Market! Market! in Taguig this Sunday and predicted three rounds deep of high-caliber choices....
Sports
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint

SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Fresh off a national team stint, the NU Lady Bulldogs are eager to defend their title in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
It appears Manny Pacquiao is really keen to add an Olympic gold medal to his countless boxing accomplishments.
Sports
FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

FIBA lauds Philippine broadcast coverage of Basketball World Cup

3 hours ago
After more than two weeks of nonstop basketball action, the FIBA World Cup 2023 held in Manila came to a close last September...
Sports
MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

MPBL: GenSan, Pampanga, Makati coast to wins

4 hours ago
What Pampanga and Makati can do, GenSan can improve upon in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (Fifth Season)...
Sports
Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

Djokovic defends Alcaraz absence from Davis Cup

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stepped in to defend Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday for missing this week's Davis Cup matches, saying the 20-year-old...
Sports
