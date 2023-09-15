Filipinas, Nievarez-led rowers first to fly out for Asiad

MANILA, Philippines – And so it begins.

The Philippines sends its first two of many teams to the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Filipinas, fresh from their historic World Cup stint in New Zealand, and the national rowers, headed by Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez, fly Saturday with nothing in mind but to bring the country honor.

The Filipinas, spearheaded by World Cup heroes Sarina Bolden, Sara Eggesvik and Olivia McDaniel, will be coming in oozing with momentum as they see action in football, which unfurl on Tuesday.

The team, which will also have Hali Long, Quinley Quezadam Tahnai Annis, Sofia Harrison, Maya Alcantara, Eva Madarang, Chandler McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Dominique Randle, Jaclyn Sawicki, Meryll Serrano, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Isabella Flanigan, Kiara Fontanilla and Carleigh Frilles, was bracketed in Group E along with South Korea, Hong Kong and Myanmar.

The group, now coached by Mark Torasco, is eyeing nothing less than a historic podium finish.

For Nievarez and his squad, they wade into the deep waters of the Fuyang Water Sports Centre the next day also searching to deliver the country’s first medal in the sport since Alvin Amposta and Nestor Cordova nailed a lightweight double sculls bronze medal 21 years ago in Busan, South Korea.

Edgar Ilas, Joanie Delgaco, Feiza Jane Lenton and Kharl Julianne Sha are the other members of the pack with Roque Abala, Jr., Amelyn Pagulayan, Zuriel Sumnintac and Kristine Paraon as substitutes.

Also leaving the country early are the men’s and women’s beach volley teams their sport also unfolds Tuesday.

The bulk of the 359-strong team will leave on September 22, or on the eve of the quadrennial event’s inaugurals.