Pacquiao reiterates desire to fight in Paris Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 1:17pm
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao speaks during the launch of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association at the Sheraton Manila Hotel on Friday.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – It appears Manny Pacquiao is really keen to add an Olympic gold medal to his countless boxing accomplishments.

Pacquiao on Friday said that he is eyeing to win an Olympic gold medal in next year’s Paris Olympics. 

The eight-division boxing champion, who earlier retired from professional boxing, said that it has always been his dream to win a coveted Olympic gold.

“From the beginning, I said that when I went to Manila, I wanted to join the Philippine team. But I was rejected because I was not good,” Pacquiao told reporters during the launch of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association at the Sheraton Manila Hotel. 

“From the very beginning, it has always been my dream and in my heart to get an Olympic gold medal,” he added. 

Pacquiao earlier expressed his desire to participate in next year’s Olympics. 

On Friday, he said that he is still waiting for the opportunity to play in the Olympiad. 

“I am waiting for that. I am excited for the opportunity,” Pacquiao added. 

Pacquiao is not a part of the boxing team for this year’s Asian Games. 

According to the Olympics, there will be two world qualification tournaments to be held next year after the regional qualifiers.

“Boxers from all regions will get another shot at securing a quota place for Paris 2024,” the Olympics said on its website.

