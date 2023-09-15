Lady Warriors look to buck absence of top rookie in Shakey’s Super League bid

MANILA, Philippines – With the injury of super rookie Jelai Gajero, the rest of the UE Lady Warriors will need to step up ahead of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL).

Gajero tore her ACL in her left knee while playing in the V-League.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, one of the rookies of UE, Casiey Dongallo, underscored the need for the other players to pick up the slack.

“We know that Jelai is a big factor for us because she’s one of the heavy hitters of the team. But we are not losing hope just because she is not playing,” Dongallo told reporters in Filipino.

“Our mindset right now, when Jelai was hurt, we have to step up so we can give a great fight against our opponents,” she added.

Gajero is one of the big recruits of UE.Dongallo and Gajero were teammates back in high school for the Antipolo based-California Academy.

“We all have to step up. Not just me, but also the others,” Dongallo added.

Gajero ended her V-League collegiate college tournament stint with 64 points.

The outside hitter went for a block in one of the games in the V-League but landed awkwardly, leading to the injury.