^

Sports

Lady Warriors look to buck absence of top rookie in Shakey’s Super League bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 11:03am
Lady Warriors look to buck absence of top rookie in Shakeyâ��s Super League bid
Jelaica Gajero (center) of the UE Lady Warriors.
V-League

MANILA, Philippines – With the injury of super rookie Jelai Gajero, the rest of the UE Lady Warriors will need to step up ahead of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL).

Gajero tore her ACL in her left knee while playing in the V-League.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, one of the rookies of UE, Casiey Dongallo, underscored the need for the other players to pick up the slack.

“We know that Jelai is a big factor for us because she’s one of the heavy hitters of the team. But we are not losing hope just because she is not playing,” Dongallo told reporters in Filipino.

“Our mindset right now, when Jelai was hurt, we have to step up so we can give a great fight against our opponents,” she added.

Gajero is one of the big recruits of UE.Dongallo and Gajero were teammates back in high school for the Antipolo based-California Academy.

“We all have to step up. Not just me, but also the others,” Dongallo added.

Gajero ended her V-League collegiate college tournament stint with 64 points.

The outside hitter went for a block in one of the games in the V-League but landed awkwardly, leading to the injury.

vuukle comment

UE LADY WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

20 hours ago
Florence Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory aptly ended on home turf Th...
Sports
fbtw

PBA draft a rich harvest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Phoenix assistant coach Willy Wilson said the other day he expects a bumper crop of rookies to emerge from the PBA draft at Market! Market! in Taguig this Sunday and predicted three rounds deep of high-caliber choices....
Sports
fbtw
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

19 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
fbtw
Chavit wants probe on PNSA team

Chavit wants probe on PNSA team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Former Philippine National Shooting Association president Luis “Chavit” Singson is calling a probe from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cone says Romeo a revelation

Cone says Romeo a revelation

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
After only three days of practice, Gilas head coach Tim Cone is amazed at how Terrence Romeo has blended with the team getting...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs lead 16-team SSL cast

Lady Bulldogs lead 16-team SSL cast

12 hours ago
Reigning champion National U headlines a stacked cast duking it out in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Philracom stages PSA Cup Sunday

Philracom stages PSA Cup Sunday

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Racing Commission will hold a charity horse race dubbed the Philippine Sportswriters Association Cup this Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Altas, Archers in key face-off

Altas, Archers in key face-off

12 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and De La Salle University figure in a crucial clash for the last remaining semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with