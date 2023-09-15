^

HOLT vows to make impact

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Stephen Holt

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Stephen Holt looms large as the top prospect in the talent-rich pool up for selection in Sunday’s PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft.

Although teams didn’t see Holt in action during the Draft Combine as he attended to his wife and newborn son in Portland, his credentials and extensive experience overseas should be convincing enough.

The 31-year-old Holt suited up for Canton Charge in the NBA G League in 2014-15 then played for clubs in top-flight leagues in Australia, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Romania.

“It was just perfect timing now in my career. At the end of every season, I’m always getting messages on social media ‘are you going to come to the Philippines?’ It wasn’t until this summer, June, when I got the opportunity to get my (Philippine) passport and once I got that, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to take the jump and join the PBA,” Holt said in Sports Desk on CNN Philippines.

The 6-foot-4 guard promised to make an impact in his PBA debut – regardless of which team lands his services. Terrafirma, Blackwater and Rain or Shine – owners of the first three picks in the rich draft – are in the frontrunners in the Holt derby.

“I’ve had a long, long career, nine years in Europe and Australia. It’s been a blessing for me to get to travel the world and play in that type of environment. When I come in, for whoever drafts me, first pick, third pick, whatever, wherever I go, I’ll definitely try to make an impact on and off the floor and affect the game in a positive way and showcase what I can do.

“It doesn’t matter where I get drafted. I’m just super excited to finally get this opportunity. It’s been one of my goals throughout the entire journey to at least get one season in the PBA. I’ll be grateful to whoever picks me on Sunday. It’s another chapter in my basketball journey and I’m glad I’m going to write that chapter in the Philippines,” he said.

Holt, a former Gilas Pilipinas target, is part of a record pool of 128 rookie aspirants. Other leading candidates include Ricci Rivero, Brandon Bates, Keith Datu, Zav Lucero, Schonny Winston, Brent Paraiso, Draft Combine MVP Archie Concepcion and PBA 3x3 standouts Dominick Fajardo, Kim Aurin and Ralph Cu.

