Bisera scores breakthrough at home

DAVAO City, Philippines — Florence Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory aptly ended on home turf yesterday, detaching herself from erstwhile co-leader Mikha Fortuna in the early going then beating Daniella Uy by three on a 72 in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic here yesterday.

Bisera led Fortuna and Apple Fudolin by three after 13 holes then coasted to victory in the 54-hole event put up by ICTSI.

“This win means everything to me, very memorable since I did it on my home course and before my family,” said the 21-year-old Bisera, whose 215 total worth P125,000 capped a fine season marked by four Top 4 finishes in nine events.

Tied with Fortuna after 36 holes, Bisera pulled ahead with a birdie on No. 2 and built a two-shot cushion with another feat on No. 7 as the former failed to recover from dropped shots on Nos. 1 and 6.

Meanwhile, Marvin Dumandan drove past erstwhile joint leaders Justin Quiban and Nilo Salahog with a 72 in the third round of their side of battle.

Dumandan’s even-par round came as a big surprise for an output as well as for a player to lead a star-studded field.

“I’ve never been in the lead after scoring a win in the 2009 Apo Classic,” said Dumandan, whose quiet one-birdie, one-bogey card thrust him into the lead at seven-under 209 that included rounds of 69-68.