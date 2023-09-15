Cone says Romeo a revelation

MANILA, Philippines — After only three days of practice, Gilas head coach Tim Cone is amazed at how Terrence Romeo has blended with the team getting ready for the coming Asian Games in Hangzhou. Cone said yesterday while Romeo may not be a revelation to fans who know what he can do, he’s been surprising everyone in the gym.

“Seeing him close up in practice, he’s been a revelation to me,” said Cone. “To be absolutely transparent, when we found out CJ Perez wouldn’t be available, we got his teammate Terrence. He’s an end-of-the-shot-clock type of guy. With the Chicago Bulls, you knew whom they would go to at the end of the shot clock, that was Michael. With the LA Lakers during the Phil Jackson era, their guy was Kobe. In our first three practices, our end-of-the-shot-clock guy was always Terrence. He just finds a way to put the ball inside the hole. He’s still learning our defensive system and moving without the ball. But his on-ball skills are off the roof. No matter who switches on him, big or small, he goes around guys, finds a way and shoots over them.”

Cone said he’s still waiting for POC to confirm the inclusion of Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins in the lineup. “Perk and Calvin weren’t on the original 60-man pool submitted to POC,” he said. “Of the 60, 30 were PBA players. Picking Calvin and Perk was a positional thing, they were the best two guys available for their position. We see a vision and role for them. We’re hoping by the end of this week or early the next, we’ll find out if they can be included. What are the odds or probability? I have no clue if it’s 50-50 or 90-10 or 70-30. The decision is above my pay grade. I’m hoping and praying Perk and Calvin will be confirmed. Rebounding can be a strength of our team with Ange (Kouame), Mo (Tautuaa), June Mar (Fajardo), Japeth (Aguilar), Justin (Brownlee), Perk and Calvin. Ange complements Justin and June Mar. He sets solid screens, gets tough rebounds, runs the floor, rolls hard to the basket and he’s a switchable big.”