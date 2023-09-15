Lady Bulldogs lead 16-team SSL cast

NU, to be bannered by Season 1 MVP Alyssa Solomon with former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen, leads Pool A with San Sebastian, Jose Rizal U and University of the East while Adamson spearheads Pool B with Arellano U, Lyceum and San Beda U.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion National U headlines a stacked cast duking it out in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Championship Season 2 that unwraps this weekend at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NU, to be bannered by Season 1 MVP Alyssa Solomon with former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen, leads Pool A with San Sebastian, Jose Rizal U and University of the East while Adamson spearheads Pool B with Arellano U, Lyceum and San Beda U.

Pool C has reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, Santo Tomas, Letran and Perpetual Help. Completing the cast are Ateneo, Far Eastern U, Mapua and Emilio Aguinaldo College in Pool D.