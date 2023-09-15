Chavit wants probe on PNSA team

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) president Luis “Chavit” Singson is calling a probe from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on the inclusion of alleged“unqualified shooters” in the national team’s dismal campaign in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

Singson, now serving as PNSA chairman emeritus, questioned how the PNSA came up with the national team formation featuring unheralded bets, who will once again represent the country in the coming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“Being the past president of the PNSA, nabo-bother kami na nagpapadala sila ng hindi qualified. Nakakahiya kasi tayo kung kulelat ‘yung pinapadala. Okay lang kung qualified baka minalas lang pero hindi qualified eh. May qualification at qualifying score ‘yan,” said Singson.

Jake Ancheta and Erique Paul Apolinario were the two “unqualified shooters” Singson, accompanied by former national team shooter Raul Arambulo, was referring to after a subpar showing of the Philippine team in the World Cup in Lonato del Garda, Italy last July.

Ancheta placed dead-last in the 158-player World Cup skeet competition while Apolinario was second to last. Ancheta was actually DNF (did not finish), quitting after two rounds of the five-round event.