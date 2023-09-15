^

Sports

Philracom stages PSA Cup Sunday

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Philracom stages PSA Cup Sunday
“The Commission has designated the Philippine Sportswriters Association to be the beneficiary of an industry-sponsored charity race on Sept. 17,” said Philracom acting executive director Ronaldo Corpuz in a letter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Racing Commission will hold a charity horse race dubbed the Philippine Sportswriters Association Cup this Sunday at the Metro Turf in Malvar, Batangas.

“The Commission has designated the Philippine Sportswriters Association to be the beneficiary of an industry-sponsored charity race on Sept. 17,” said Philracom acting executive director Ronaldo Corpuz in a letter.

“The proceeds of the race to be given to your association will depend on the race’s gross betting sales from the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc.,” he added.

The Philracom, now under Chairman Reli de Leon, has been holding charity races for years now, underscoring its generosity and its willingness to help.

Last year, it staged five charity races for the benefit of the Philippine team that competed in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia coursed through the Philippine Sports Commission.

It benefitted over 800 athletes who saw action in the meet.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

'Out of our control': Cone laments missing CJ Perez for Gilas in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said CJ Perez will be unable to join the national team to China for the Asian Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees tough road in Asiad

Cone sees tough road in Asiad

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Even though it outranks Bahrain and Thailand in the totem pole and finished higher than Jordan in the last FIBA World Cup,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

Ex-shooting chief Chavit alarmed over Asiad-bound team's composition

8 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Luis “Chavit” Singson is furious with the current state of Philippine shooting — a sport...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

1 day ago
Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou,...
Sports
fbtw
More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

More fundamentals, no shortcuts in Gilas training for Asiad, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a less-than-ideal preparation time for the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said they will not take...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

Bisera edges Uy by 3 for maiden LPGT win

9 hours ago
Florence Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory aptly ended on home turf Th...
Sports
fbtw
Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT

Dumandan surges, seizes lead as wild finish looms in PGT

10 hours ago
Marvin Dumandan stormed ahead in a startling result to a wild third round battle for survival on South Pacific’s treacherous...
Sports
fbtw
These guys are good as golf shows it's not only about winning

These guys are good as golf shows it's not only about winning

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 10 hours ago
At each golf tournament, the Tour and players make it a top priority to support charitable initiatives, engage with local...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

Sarno succumbs to injury, finishes unranked at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Not all days are sunshine and rainbows for Filipina weightlifting wunderkind Vanessa Sarno.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with