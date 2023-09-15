Philracom stages PSA Cup Sunday

“The Commission has designated the Philippine Sportswriters Association to be the beneficiary of an industry-sponsored charity race on Sept. 17,” said Philracom acting executive director Ronaldo Corpuz in a letter.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Racing Commission will hold a charity horse race dubbed the Philippine Sportswriters Association Cup this Sunday at the Metro Turf in Malvar, Batangas.

“The Commission has designated the Philippine Sportswriters Association to be the beneficiary of an industry-sponsored charity race on Sept. 17,” said Philracom acting executive director Ronaldo Corpuz in a letter.

“The proceeds of the race to be given to your association will depend on the race’s gross betting sales from the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc.,” he added.

The Philracom, now under Chairman Reli de Leon, has been holding charity races for years now, underscoring its generosity and its willingness to help.

Last year, it staged five charity races for the benefit of the Philippine team that competed in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia coursed through the Philippine Sports Commission.

It benefitted over 800 athletes who saw action in the meet.