Altas, Archers in key face-off

The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am
The Altas (3-3) revived their Final Four hopes with a four-set victory over the defending champions National U Bulldogs last Sept. 10 with ace spiker Louie Ramirez back in action to lead the team again against the fired-up Taft-based squad.
MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and De La Salle University figure in a crucial clash for the last remaining semifinal berths in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge, facing off in a 12 noon duel tipped to go down-to-the-wire at the Paco Arena in Manila today.

The Altas (3-3) revived their Final Four hopes with a four-set victory over the defending champions National U Bulldogs last Sept. 10 with ace spiker Louie Ramirez back in action to lead the team again against the fired-up Taft-based squad.

