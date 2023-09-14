^

SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 7:09pm
SSL defending champs Lady Bulldogs to apply learnings from SEA V-League stint
The NU Lady Bulldogs are using their SEA V-League stint as a “benchmark” for the upcoming preseason tournament, and subsequently the UAAP.
MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off a national team stint, the NU Lady Bulldogs are eager to defend their title in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League Preseason Championship.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, NU team captain Erin Pangilinan said they are using their SEA V-League stint as a “benchmark” for the upcoming preseason tournament, and subsequently the UAAP.

Those who donned the Philippine colors in the SEA V-League were Lady Bulldogs Abegail Pono, Bella Belen, Shaira Jardio, Evangeline Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Alyssa Solomon, Camille Lamina, Arah Panique, Minerva Maaya and Myrtle Escanlar.

“I think the adjustment will be coming from our end because we came from the national team. I think we are going to adjust what we lacked in the national team,” Pangilinan told reporters, whose wards ended up winless in two legs in the tourney.

“That is our benchmark as a team, and as a whole. So, we will polish what we learned and what we lack,” she added. 

The team will also embrace a new system following the entry of returning head coach Norman Miguel.

“With Coach Norman’s new system, we have an intact mindset. We know what we have to do,” Pangilinan said. 

She added that she is ready to fulfill her role as team captain. 

“Being a team captain for this year is nothing new. This is a fresh start for us, as a team,” the middle blocker said. 

“I think there will be no changes. Being a leader is already a part of my character,” she added. 

NU will be kicking off its title defense against UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, September 23, at the FilOil EcoCoil Centre in San Juan City. 

“I think that game will be very exciting for everyone because UE is making a new name [for themselves.] They are doing very well based on how they play and how they perform,” Pangilinan said. 

“We, as a team, want to show them what we learned from the national team and what we can do as a team,” she added.

